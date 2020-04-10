Alpha Serve Announces New Passwordless Authentication Plugin: WebAuthn for Jira

WebAuthn for Jira by Alpha Serve

Passwordless authentication with FIDO2 and WebAuthn. Easier login experience via biometrics or FIDO2 security keys

MYKOLAIV, UKRAINE, April 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Alpha Serve team has launched a new plugin called WebAuthn for Jira on the Atlassian Marketplace. Following this release, Jira users are now able to try out this security plugin for free.

WebAuthn for Jira is a product based on the Web Authentication API (WebAuthn), which is an official web standard published by the World Wide Web Consortium (W3C). WebAuthn is a core component of the FIDO2 Project under the guidance of the FIDO Alliance.

This specification yields a passwordless authentication system whereby users can register, as well as log in sites and apps with an authenticator in place of a password. The authenticator can be a physical security key or registered mobile device that a user connects to their PC or biometric identification. WebAuthn is a better alternative to passwords in securing sensitive information on the internet. The launch of this new plugin allows people to use fingerprint and FIDO2 security keys to strengthen the protection of their Jira accounts and data.

“Our plugin will be the pioneer solution to utilize WebAuthn during login into Jira,” says an Alpha Serve representative. “This unique product introduces passwordless authentication technology to Jira, a much more robust and convenient security alternative to passwords.”

Alpha Serve, a software development company, has been developing and offering the latest security options for a variety of Atlassian products since 2018. This plugin comes as an addition to other high-level security applications for Jira, Bitbucket, Confluence, and Crowd that the company offers to the Atlassian community.

Passwordless authentication (WebAuthn) offers better protection against attacks arising from inherent weaknesses in password login, such as phishing, the man in the middle, rainbow table, and credential stuffing. For organizations, eliminating password use also improves UX, eases account management, and reduces costs of password maintenance.



