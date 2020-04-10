EndoMune to Donate Partial Proceeds to Feeding America’s COVID-19 Response Fund

We are grateful for our ability to give back during this time of vulnerability and when food banks are experiencing their greatest need” — Lawrence Hoberman, M.D.

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Medical Care Innovations, maker of EndoMune Advanced probiotic and prebiotic supplements, announced the company will donate $2 for each bottle of product sold on the Endomune.com website to Feeding America’s COVID-19 Response Fund. Donations will continue for as long as the Fund is active.

“We are committed to supporting the health of our communities nationwide during this time of vulnerability and are grateful for our ability to do so when food banks are experiencing their greatest need,” said Lawrence Hoberman, M.D., founder of Medical Care Innovations and creator of EndoMune Advanced Probiotics.

Feeding America, through its network of 200 food banks across the U.S., secures and distributes 4.3 billion meals per year as the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization to children and families in need.

“As a physician, I appreciate Feeding America’s efforts to supply fresh, healthy and nutritious foods necessary for maintaining a balanced diet,” Dr. Hoberman added.

EndoMune Advanced Probiotics were developed in 2007 by Dr. Hoberman, board-certified in internal medicine and gastroenterology, for improving intestinal digestion and immune system function in adults and children.

To place orders that benefit the Feeding America COVID-19 Response Fund, visit https://endomune.com/shop-probiotics/.

About Dr. Hoberman

Board-certified gastroenterologist Lawrence Hoberman, M.D., is the creator of EndoMune Advanced Probiotic, EndoMune Jr Advanced Probiotic and EndoMune Metabolic Rescue, and founded Medical Care Innovations, Inc. in 2007. During his 40-plus years practicing internal medicine and gastroenterology, Dr. Hoberman has worked with microbiologists to identify beneficial bacteria, resulting in the development of his own supplements for adults and children. Visit www.endomune.com to learn more.



