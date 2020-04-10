Coronavirus – Eswatini: COVID-19 update - 10 April 2020

Health announces today's COVID-19 results of which 14 are negative and 0 positive.

The country remains with 12 confirmed COVID19 cases of which seven (7) have tested negative and discharged.

The Ministry of Health wishes to emphasize the importance of cooperating with health advice especially on self-isolation. All those given this advice are expected to:

Stay alone in their rooms, away from the rest of the family.

Use a mask if they have flu and visitors should not be allowed into the patient's room, until discharged.

Use dedicated linen and eating utensils for the patient and these items should be cleaned with soap and water after use and may be re-used instead of being discarded.

The patient is not expected to travel to societal gatherings and public places.

Further emphasis is made on the practice of regular hand wash with soap and water as well as covering mouth and nose using tissue when coughing or sneezing.

The Ministry of Health will remain vigilant, providing continuous updates to the nation on further developments.

RESULTS UPDATE. FOR CONFIRMED CASES

DATE CASE NO. GEN DER AGE TRAVEL HISTORY NATIONALITY CLINICAL CONDITION 14-03-20 001 F 33yrs USA, Lesotho LiSwati, Manzini Discharged home 22-03-20 002 M 42yrs Italy LiSwati, Hhohho Discharged home 22-03-20 003 M 31yrs None, history of contact with visitors from China LiSwati, Manzini Discharged home 22-03-20 004 F 55yrs RSA—Gauteng Province Expatriate, Hhohho Still under home care, recovering and awaiting results 23-03-20 005 M 52yrs USA Expatriate, Hhohho Still under home care. recovering and awaiting results 25-03-20 006 F 43yrs RSA — Gauteng Province LiSwati, Hhohho Discharged home 26-03-20 007 F 29yrs RSA — Gauteng Province LiSwati. Hhohho Discharged home 26-03-20 008 F 24yrs RSA — KZN Province LiSwati. Hhohho Discharged home 26-03-20 009 M 33yrs RSA — KZN Province liSwati. Manzini Discharged home 06-04-20 010 F 31yrs RSA — Gauteng Province liSwati. Manzini Mild disease, Admitted and recovering 08-04-20 011 M 44yrs No history of travel, transmission yet to be established liSwati, Hhohho Mild Disease. Under home care 08-04-20 012 F 36yrs No history of travel, contact with SA traveler liSwati. Hhohho Mild disease, Admitted and recovering



