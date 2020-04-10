Coronavirus – Eswatini: COVID-19 update - 10 April 2020
Health announces today's COVID-19 results of which 14 are negative and 0 positive.
The country remains with 12 confirmed COVID19 cases of which seven (7) have tested negative and discharged.
The Ministry of Health wishes to emphasize the importance of cooperating with health advice especially on self-isolation. All those given this advice are expected to:
- Stay alone in their rooms, away from the rest of the family.
- Use a mask if they have flu and visitors should not be allowed into the patient's room, until discharged.
- Use dedicated linen and eating utensils for the patient and these items should be cleaned with soap and water after use and may be re-used instead of being discarded.
- The patient is not expected to travel to societal gatherings and public places.
Further emphasis is made on the practice of regular hand wash with soap and water as well as covering mouth and nose using tissue when coughing or sneezing.
The Ministry of Health will remain vigilant, providing continuous updates to the nation on further developments.
RESULTS UPDATE. FOR CONFIRMED CASES
|
DATE
|
CASE NO.
|
GEN DER
|
AGE
|
TRAVEL HISTORY
|
NATIONALITY
|
CLINICAL CONDITION
|
14-03-20
|
001
|
F
|
33yrs
|
USA, Lesotho
|
LiSwati, Manzini
|
Discharged home
|
22-03-20
|
002
|
M
|
42yrs
|
Italy
|
LiSwati, Hhohho
|
Discharged home
|
22-03-20
|
003
|
M
|
31yrs
|
None, history of contact with visitors from China
|
LiSwati, Manzini
|
Discharged home
|
22-03-20
|
004
|
F
|
55yrs
|
RSA—Gauteng Province
|
Expatriate, Hhohho
|
Still under home care, recovering and awaiting results
|
23-03-20
|
005
|
M
|
52yrs
|
USA
|
Expatriate, Hhohho
|
Still under home care. recovering and awaiting results
|
25-03-20
|
006
|
F
|
43yrs
|
RSA — Gauteng Province
|
LiSwati, Hhohho
|
Discharged home
|
26-03-20
|
007
|
F
|
29yrs
|
RSA — Gauteng Province
|
LiSwati. Hhohho
|
Discharged home
|
26-03-20
|
008
|
F
|
24yrs
|
RSA — KZN Province
|
LiSwati. Hhohho
|
Discharged home
|
26-03-20
|
009
|
M
|
33yrs
|
RSA — KZN Province
|
liSwati. Manzini
|
Discharged home
|
06-04-20
|
010
|
F
|
31yrs
|
RSA — Gauteng Province
|
liSwati. Manzini
|
Mild disease, Admitted and recovering
|
08-04-20
|
011
|
M
|
44yrs
|
No history of travel, transmission yet to be established
|
liSwati, Hhohho
|
Mild Disease. Under home care
|
08-04-20
|
012
|
F
|
36yrs
|
No history of travel, contact with SA traveler
|
liSwati. Hhohho
|
Mild disease, Admitted and recovering
