Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (ACBI) Announces 1st Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, April 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACBI) announces today that it will release first quarter financial results on Thursday, April 23rd, 2020 after the stock market closes. The Company will hold a conference call at 9:30 a.m. ET on Friday, April 24th, 2020 to discuss its financial results, highlights and outlook.



For access to the call, dial 1-877-270-2148. For international participants, dial 1-412-902-6510. The call will also be webcast and can be accessed in the Investor Relations section of Atlantic Capital’s website at www.atlanticcapitalbank.com or by clicking here .

About Atlantic Capital

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (ACBI), with assets of $2.9 billion, is a publicly-traded bank holding company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Atlantic Capital is a 2019 Best Places to Work and Best Banks to Work For recipient. Atlantic Capital offers commercial and not-for-profit banking services, specialty corporate financial services, private banking services and commercial real estate finance solutions to privately held companies and individuals in the Atlanta area, as well as specialized financial services for select clients nationally.

Investor Relations:

Patrick T. Oakes

Executive Vice President

Chief Financial Officer

Email: Patrick.oakes@atlcapbank.com

Phone: 404.995.6050

Corporate Communications:

Ashley C. Carson

Executive Vice President

Business and Not-for-Profit Banking, Corporate and Community Affairs

Email: Ashley.carson@atlcapbank.com

Phone: 404.995.6050



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.