Know How Hydroxychloroquine Market Demand & Supply pushing Prices Volatile

Hydroxychloroquine

EDISON, NEW JERSEY, USA, April 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advance Market Analytics recently introduced Global Hydroxychloroquine Market study with in-depth overview, describing about the Product / Industry Scope and elaborates market outlook and status to 2025. Hydroxychloroquine Market explores effective study on varied sections of Industry like opportunities, size, growth, technology, demand and trend of high leading players. It also provides market key statistics on the status of manufacturers, a valuable source of guidance, direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

United States Food and Drug Administration has identified Hydroxychloroquine as a possible treatment for COVID-19. Hydroxychloroquine is a derivative of chloroquine that has both antimalarial and anti-inflammatory activities. It is used to prevent or treat malaria caused by mosquito bites. It is treated malaria by killing the parasites that cause the disease. It is also used to treat certain auto-immune diseases such as lupus and rheumatoid arthritis. India manufactures 70% of the world's supply of hydroxychloroquine, according to Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance (IPA).

Zydus Cadila (India), Sanofi S.A. (France), Hikma Pharmaceuticals (United Kingdom), Ipca Laboratories (India), Novartis International AG (Switzerland), Actavis (United States), Apotex Corporation (Canada), Mylan N.V. (United States), ADVANZ PHARMA Corp. (United Kingdom) and Cardinal Health, Inc. (United States)

Market Drivers

• High Demand for COVID-19 Treatment from Highly Affected Regions such as the United States, Italy and Others

• Demand for Prevention and Treatment of Malaria

• Increase in the Distribution Channels

• Development of New Hospitals and Clinics

Market Trend

• Increased Research and Development Activities

Restraints

• Shortage of Hydroxychloroquinev Worldwide

• Fluctuations in the Raw Material Prices

Opportunities

• Growing Number of COVID-19 Infected People Worldwide

• Growing Healthcare Industry

• Rising Applications of Hydroxychloroquine to Treat Various Diseases

Challenges

• Meet the Rising Demand from Various Countries

• Stringent Government Rules and Regulations of Some Regions

Recently, Indian pharmaceutical companies are raising monthly production of anti-malarial drug Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) four times to 40 metric tonnes (MT) by the end of this month and five to six times to over 70 metric tonnes (MT) by next month. The plan to step up production came after the Government of India indicated it will help countries in dire need of the drug to fight novel coronavirus.

In March 2020, Mylan has restarted production of hydroxychloroquine sulfate tablets at its West Virginia manufacturing facility in the United States to meet the potential for increased demand resulting from potential effectiveness of the product in treating COVID-19.

by Type (Hydroxychloroquine 200 mg, Hydroxychloroquine 300 mg, Hydroxychloroquine 400 mg), Application (Lupus Erythematosus, Rheumatoid Arthritis, COVID-19, Others), End-users (Hospitals, Clinics, Others), Distribution Channel (Online Channel, Offline Channel)

The epidemiology of COVID-19 is rapidly evolving and a number of companies have begun to invest in this space. The absence of proven therapeutic options and the lack of a vaccine to protect against infection has led to a race to develop effective interventions. A range of players - from pharma and biotech firms to academic institutions and government agencies - have thrown their hats in the ring.

