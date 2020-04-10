Global IT Solution for Dialysis Market to Surpass US$ 5,694.9 Million by 2027, Says CMI

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, April 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global IT solution for dialysis market is estimated to be valued at US$ 3,335.8 million in 2019 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.2% over the forecast period (2019-2027).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global IT Solution for Dialysis Market:

Key trends in the market include increasing number of dialysis procedures, and increasing collaboration and acquisition activities by key market players.

According to Brazilian Journal of Nephrology, in 2016, there were 834 registered dialysis centers, among which 747 dialysis centers were active for chronic dialysis programs. According to the Brazilian Journal of Nephrology, in 2017, an estimated 126,583 Brazilian patients were receiving dialysis treatment.

Moreover, emergence of new dialysis facilities with information technology platforms are projected to boost the market growth. For instance, in June 2018, the government of Mexico opened the largest government-owned renal care center in Pampanga located at the Mexico Community Hospital.

Furthermore, key players operating in the market are focused on adopting acquisition and collaboration strategies, in order to expand their product offerings in the market. For instance, in January 2020, B. Braun Avitum UK Ltd (B. Braun) collaborated with Quanta Dialysis Technologies Ltd., a British medical technology company that developed a personal hemodialysis system called SC+. This collaboration enabled B. Braun Avitum UK Ltd (B. Braun) to provide products and support services to Quanta’s U.K. patients using SC+ at home.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global IT solution for dialysis market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.2% over the forecast period, owing to emergence of new dialysis facilities with information technology platforms. For instance, in June 2018, the government of Mexico opened the largest government-owned renal care center in Pampanga located at the Mexico Community Hospital.

North America is expected to hold largest share in the global market, owing to presence of key players in the region such as CitiusTech Inc., Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, and Document Storage Systems, Inc., and increasing number of dialysis procedures. For instance, according to 2018 annual report of the U.S Renal Data System (USRDS), around 750,000 patients per year in the U.S. are affected by kidney failure, which is also called end stage renal disease (ESRD). Moreover, according to the same source, around 2 million people worldwide suffer from ESRD.

Key players operating in the global IT solution for dialysis market include—

CitiusTech Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, QuantumSys Technologies, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, Constellation Kidney Group, Intersurgical Inc., Renalyx, SageKey Software Inc., Aithent Inc., Gaia Software, LLC, CureMD Healthcare, Renesan Software, Document Storage Systems, Inc., Visonex, iSalus Healthcare, and M Dialysis

Market Segmentation:

IT Solution for Dialysis Market, By Application: Data Acquisition Data Management Quality Assurance Others

Global IT Solution for Dialysis Market, By Region: North America By Country: U.S. Canada Latin America By Country: Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country: Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country: China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Country: GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Country/Region: South Africa Central Africa North Africa



