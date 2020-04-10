Online Dating Services Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants: Match, Tinder, Zoosk, OkCupid

Online Dating Services

How COVID19 Pandemic Impact on Global Online Dating Services Market? Benchmark yourself with strategic steps and conclusions recently published by AMA

NEW JERSEY, US, April 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advance Market Analytics released the research report of Global Online Dating Services Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Global Online Dating Services Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Global Online Dating Services. This Report covers the emerging player’s data, including competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top players are Match (United States), PlentyofFish (Canada), OkCupid (United States), Zoosk (United States), eHarmony (United States), JiaYuan (China), BaiHe (China), ZheNai (China), YouYuan (United States), NetEase (China), Tinder (United States)

Online dating is an online web service which enables people to find their connections and introduce themselves to the new person over the Internet. The connections normally build their personal, romantic, or sexual relationships with each other. The users

Market Drivers

• Low hassle in order to find a partner

• A larger group of consumers are connected to the internet via their mobile

Market Trend

• Increasing number of users subscribing

• Consumers are increasingly opting to postpone marriage to develop their careers and casually date more frequently

Restraints

• Changes in the government regulations are impacting the business

• Fake profiles is hindering the growth

Challenges

• Limited trust on online dating services

• Competitors are offering similar product quickly

The Global Online Dating Services Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Marriage, Socializing, Casual Relationship), Application (Ordinary, LGBT), Device (Mobile, Desktop), Revenue (Advertising, Subscription), End User (Male, Female, Transgender)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

The regular update in report considering latest influencing factors allows industry participant to receive latest edition with additional chapter / commentary dictating latest scenario, economic slowdown and COVID-19 impact on overall industry. Further it will also provide qualitative information about when industry could come back on track and what possible measures industry players are taking to deal with current situation.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Online Dating Services Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Global Online Dating Services market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Global Online Dating Services Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Global Online Dating Services

Chapter 4: Presenting the Global Online Dating Services Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Global Online Dating Services market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Global Online Dating Services Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involve the industry experts from the Global Online Dating Services Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weightage.

