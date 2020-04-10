This eco-landscaping guide hits all the high points on working with what you have to create an abundant life.

/EIN News/ -- Lake City, Colo., April 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Get inspired! This free downloadable garden guide is salve for the pandemic-shocked soul. Everything you need to live a sustainable life is at your fingertips if you look at your yard with a fresh set of eyes.

The Return of the Garden Ebook includes:

A suburban makeover: How to transform lawns into biodiverse sustainable landscapes.

The permaculture approach: How to stack functions in your yard, including adding veggie gardens.

Ways to reduce the need for “outside inputs” (like water) with natives and naturalized plants

How to reap the rewards of created habitats

Ways to manage stormwater

Tips for home orchards

Edible landscape ideas to stock your resilient pantry

Advice for people in tiny houses or those with limited growing space

Download your free copy!

About Green Builder Media

Green Builder Media is the nation’s leading media company focused on green building and sustainable living, serving more than 200,000 progressive building professionals and millions of consumers who are interested in sustainable living. The company recently launched COGNITION Smart Data, a pioneering data services offering that combines artificial intelligence technology with user-specific metadata to achieve comprehensive, proprietary market insights.

Attachment

Cati O'Keefe Green Builder Media 5135320185 cati.okeefe@greenbuildermedia.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.