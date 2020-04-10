CentralReach Helps Keep Autism Therapy Clinicians Certified to Provide Care in Wake of COVID-19

CentralReach Opens Entire Digital Continuing Education Library for Free Access to the Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) Community During the Coronavirus Pandemic

/EIN News/ -- Pompano Beach, Florida, April 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CentralReach, the leading provider of electronic medical record (EMR), practice management and clinical solutions for Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) clinicians who care for people with autism and related disorders recently announced free access to its entire digital continuing education library to help Board Certified Behavior Analysts (BCBAs) stay certified during the Coronavirus (COVID-19) healthcare pandemic.

Given the mandatory cancellations of industry conferences that provide continuing education as well as an increase in the number of BCBAs furloughed or laid off, many of these clinicians are faced with the prospect of being unable to access or afford continuing education units (CEUs) which are necessary for recertification. With only an estimated 38,000 BCBAs to provide care for millions of people with autism spectrum disorder, the industry already faced a capacity constraint and any additional loss of BCBAs in market due to COVID-19 would be devastating to those seeking care.

With free access to CentralReach’s digital continuing education library, which includes over 100+ CEUs, BCBAs will be able to meet the 32 minimum CEU requirement by the Behavior Analyst Certification Board to maintain certification.

“The Coronavirus pandemic has created many unprecedented challenges for the ABA healthcare providers that CentralReach serves and as the industry leader we are committed to helping them navigate and weather this storm,” commented CentralReach CEO, Chris Sullens. “These clinicians have enough on their plates as it is and worrying about if they’re going to lose their certification shouldn’t be one of them. I am certain the ABA industry will come out on the other side of this stronger and I’m glad that we could do our part to support them through this.”

Since the campaign started last month, half of the estimated 38,000 BCBAs have registered for the free CEUs - a number that is growing daily. CentralReach has also created a business and care continuity resources page so ABA clinicians and educators can access resources and information designed to help them navigate through the Coronavirus pandemic.

To learn more about the free CEU offer, click here.

About CentralReach

CentralReach is a leading provider of end-to-end practice management and clinical solutions that enable applied behavior analysis (ABA) clinicians and educators to produce superior outcomes for people with autism. The company is revolutionizing the ABA space with cutting-edge solutions including precision teaching, clinical data collection, scheduling, billing, learning management, fully digital evidence-based programming and more. Trusted by more than 85,000 clinicians and educators, CentralReach is committed to ongoing product improvement, market-leading industry expertise, world-class client satisfaction, and support of the ABA community to propel industry practitioners into a new era of excellence. For more information, please visit centralreach.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

###

Paul Muolo CentralReach pr@centralreach.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.