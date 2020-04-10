Transcatheter Heart Valve Market is set to emerge with 12.8% CAGR over 2020-2026

Global Transcatheter Heart Valve Market

2020 Transcatheter Heart Valve Market Size, Share and Trend Analysis Report to 2026- Growth Opportunities and Competitive Analysis

UNITED STATES, April 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increase in the prevalence of chronic cardiovascular diseases, increasing economic development, enhancing the reimbursement scenario and rapid implementation of emerging technologies to significantly increase the Transcatheter Heart Valve Market growth.

The transcatheter heart valve market is currently under penetrated as these medications are only licensed for geriatric patients who are unable to undergo regular valve surgery.

Further, technologically innovative devices such as the SAPIEN 3 heart valve transcatheter and the TRINITY valve are designed to minimize surgical complications and improve adherence with patients.

In addition, increase in number of elderly patients with mitral regurgitation, and rising demand for technologically advanced transcatheter valve devices to push the use of transcatheter mitral valves over the forecast period 2020-2026.

However, time consuming processes, demand for significant capital investment, and product failure in final phases to challenge the market growth.

Regional aspects of transcatheter heart valve market size

North America and Asia Pacific to hold the major market share over the forecast period 2020-2026. North American growth is attributed to High disposable income and a good system for reimbursement lead to the high revenues produced in this region.

Further, increasing the incidence of illness, improving the regulations for clinical trials, increasing preference for advanced medical technology, increased medical tourism are the factors to boost the market growth in Asia Pacific region.

For instance, in 2019, Meril, announced MyVal-1 transcatheter heart valve demonstrated a high procedural success rate in a one-month clinical trial for patients in India at intermediate or high risk for surgical aortic valve replacement.

Whereas, in European region upsurge in R&D activities in TAVR to support the market growth. For instance, in 2019, researchers from University Heart Center Hamburg reported that implantation of the self-expanding Biovalve transcatheter heart valve for the treatment of severe aortic stenosis was safe.

Key participants contributing for the transcatheter heart valve market share

The developments in R&D activities, product expansion, approvals certifications are triggering the market growth and creating key opportunities for the market players.

For instance, in 2020, Abbott’s TriClip Transcatheter Tricuspid Valve Repair (TTVR) System received European CE mark clearance as a non-surgical treatment for people with a tricuspid valve regurgitation (TR).

Further, Medtronic’s TAVR device ‘Evolut THV’ orientation reduces the coronary overlap according to the recent study led by Gilbert H L.

In addition, in 2019, FDA expanded indication for several transcatheter heart valves to patients at low risk for death.

Recently, Meril Life Sciences announced the first ever indigenously designed and manufactured Transcatheter Aortic Heart Valve (TAVR).

Moreover, in 2019, Edwards Lifesciences proclaimed to recall its SAPIEN 3 Ultra delivery system, and the U.S. FDA identified this as a Class I recall.

Key players of the transcatheter heart valve market include Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic, Lepu Medical Technology, Bracco Group, Braile Biomedica, Direct Flow Medical, JenaValve, St. Jude Medical, and Symetis. ValveXchange among others.



