Global Rehabilitation Devices Market

2020 Rehabilitation Devices Market Size, Share and Trend Analysis Report to 2026- Growth Opportunities and Competitive Analysis

UNITED STATES, April 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Growth of Rehabilitation Devices Market with CAGR of 5.3% over 2026

Rising prevalence of degenerative disorders including Alzheimer's disease & arthritis and increasing numbers of trauma patients needing outpatient therapy are the factors driving the progress of rehabilitation devices market growth.

Further, increase in new communication platforms being embraced by key manufacturers, information about new products available on the market to positively impact the market value.

Request Free Sample @ https://www.oganalysis.com/sample/216459

Investments, subsidies and alternative rehabilitation equipment financing options are boosting the market for assistive products and, in turn, lead to market growth.

In addition, improved access to high-quality, affordable assistive products combined with other programs to boost key opportunities for market players over the forecast period 2020-2026.

Browse Rehabilitation Devices Market, Research Report @ https://www.oganalysis.com/industry-reports/216459/rehabilitation-devices-market

However, major factor to challenge the market growth include lack of awareness and access to rehabilitation services in emerging regions.



Regional aspects of rehabilitation devices market

Europe and North America to hold the major market share for rehabilitation devices followed by Asia Pacific over the forecast period.

Supporting government programs for safe handling of patients, increase in geriatric population and high chronic burden are the factors driven the market growth in Europe.

Further, Reimbursement programs, improving access to recovery goods in North America's developing countries to improve consumer demand.

In addition, favorable reimbursement schemes in developed countries, such as the United States, will give key producers major selling opportunities. Also, Medicare reimbursements too encourage people to rely on rehabilitation aids.

Whereas, in Asia Pacific region increase in number of physicians, supportive government programs & policies in developing countries like China, India, and Japan to boost the market demand in this region.

Request for Special Discount on Rehabilitation Devices Market @ https://www.oganalysis.com/discount/216459



Prominent activities to bluster the key opportunities for market players

Increase in online conference, enhanced orders and partnerships by the prominent groups to trigger the market growth. For instance, in 2020, in China Guangzhou program aims to use wearable devices to follow up coronavirus survivors.

Further, in 2020, SLM Solutions entered into a strategic partnership with Canwell Medical to develop 3D printed surgical implant products and to provide technical and application assistance for product certification and serial production.

In addition, Zynex announced 126% orders and an increased revenue estimate for Q1 and the full year 2020.

Also, in 2020, the Medical Devices Advisory Committee Meeting of orthopaedic and rehabilitation devices panel had been slated to consider whether Bone Growth Stimulator (BGS) devices should be reclassified from Class III to Class II medical devices.

Moreover, at the Israeli Defense Ministry’s Rehabilitation and Maintenance Center in 2020, the Defense Forces of Israel converted its armored vehicle assembly lines to make 1,400 pairs of protective goggles per day.

Other firms participating in the rehabilitation devices market include Invacare Corporation, Medline Industries Inc., Hill-Rom Services Inc., Dynatronics Corporation, Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare, DJO Global Inc., Carex Health Brands Inc., Roma Medical, Caremax Rehabilitation Equipment Co. Ltd., GF Health Products Inc., Etac AB, Joerns Healthcare, Prism Medical UK, EZ Way Inc., TecnoBody, Proxomed, Handicare, Sunrise Medical, Enraf-Nonius, and Antano Group among others.

Related reports

• Phototherapy Equipment Market

• Physiotherapy Equipment Market

• Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market(https://www.oganalysis.com/industry-reports/211729/oxygen-therapy-equipment-market)





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.