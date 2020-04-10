Logansport Financial Corp. Announces Postponement of Annual Meeting

/EIN News/ -- LOGANSPORT, Ind., April 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logansport Financial Corp. (OTCBB – Symbol “LOGN”) (the “Corporation”) announced today that the Board of Directors has decided to postpone the May 19, 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. The Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be held at a date to be determined in 2020.



Logansport Financial Corp. (OTCBB: “LOGN.OB”), an Indiana corporation, is the holding company for Logansport Savings Bank, a State Commercial Bank located in Logansport, Indiana.

Contact: Chad Higgins

Chief Financial Officer

Phone Number: 572-722-3855

Fax 574-722-3857







