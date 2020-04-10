Global Hospital-acquired Disease Testing Market to Surpass US$ 3,968.2 Million by 2027, Says CMI

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, April 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global hospital-acquired disease testing market is estimated to be valued at US$ 925.4 million in 2019, and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 20.0% over the forecast period (2019-2027).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Hospital-acquired Disease Testing Market:

Key trends in the market include increasing incidence of hospital-acquired infections such as ventilator-associated pneumonia [VAP]), urinary tract infections (UTI), increasing number of product launches, and collaborations and acquisitions among key market players. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 2018, about one in 31 patients in the U.S. has at least one hospital-associated infection at any given day. Furthermore, according to the California Department of Public Health, 2017, nearly 80% of the urinary tract infections are catheter associated (CAUTI).

Request for Sample PDF copy @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/992

The increasing number of product launches is expected to drive growth of the global hospital-acquired disease testing market over the forecast period. For instance, in October 2019, Luminex Corporation received 510k clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its ARIES MRSA assay. The assay is a real-time, polymerase chain reaction (PCR) based, in vitro diagnostic test designed for the detection of methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) DNA.

Furthermore, key players operating in the market are focused on strategic acquisitions and collaborations to enhance their geographical presence in the market. For instance, November 2018, – BioMérieux, acquired majority stake of Hybiome Biomedical Engineering Co. Ltd, a China based diagnostic tool provider, to strengthen its presence in China.

Read Report Summary @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/market-insight/hospital-acquired-disease-testing-market-992

Key Market Takeaways:

The global hospital-acquired disease testing market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 20.0% over the forecast period owing to rising incidence of chronic diseases and increasing number of product launches. According to an article published in the Journal of Nursing & Health Sciences in 2016, the prevalence rate of hospital-acquired diseases was around 5.1% to 11.6% in emerging economies.

North America is expected to hold a dominant position in the global market owing to presence of key players in the region such as Luminex Corporation, Diatherix laboratories, and Life technologies, as well as increasing incidence of hospital-acquired infections. For instance, in April 2017, Patrona Medical, a medical device company, and Kopis, collaborated to develop Foley Garde solution, an automated interface between monitoring systems and patient care providers. The Foley Garde solution is designed to detect the catheter-associated urinary tract infections.

Key players operating in the global hospital-acquired disease testing market are—

Luminex Corporation, Diatherix laboratories, Life Technologies, Cantel Medical Corporation, Meridian Biosciences Inc, Nordion Inc, Qiagen GmbH, F.Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Biomérieux, and Cepheid.

Buy this Report Now @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/992

Market Segmentation:

Global hospital-acquired disease testing Market, By Test Type: Urinary Tract Infection Surgical Site Infection Pneumonia Stents Blood Stream Infection Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus Aureus (MRSA) Others

Global hospital-acquired disease testing Market, By Region: North America By Country: U.S. Canada Latin America Others By Country: Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country: Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country: China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Country: GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Country/Region: South Africa Central Africa North Africa



Did not find what you were looking for? Here are some similar topics:

SLEEP TESTING SERVICES MARKET

Polysomnography is type of test conducted to diagnose sleep disorders. Sleep study is conducted to diagnose various sleep disorder conditions such as sleep apnea, periodic limb movement disorder, Narcolepsy, REM, sleep behavior disorder, unexplained chronic insomnia and others. Obesity is associated with modification in several comorbidities, including sleep-related disorders. High incidence of obesity is also expected to aid in growth of the market.

Read more @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/market-insight/sleep-testing-services-market-3764

PARP INHIBITOR BIOMARKERS MARKET

PARP inhibitors are drugs which inhibit the enzyme called poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP). PARP inhibitor biomarker are developed for diagnosis and treatment of several diseases, and the most important one is cancer. Several types of cancers rely on PARP enzymes than regular cells which make these inhibitors an effective mode for treating cancers. PARP inhibitors are used to treat a subset of ovarian and breast cancer.

Read more @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/market-insight/parp-inhibitor-biomarkers-market-3762

Mr. Shah Coherent Market Insights 1001 4th Ave. #3200 Seattle, WA 98154 Tel: +1-206-701-6702 Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.