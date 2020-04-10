Coronavirus – Uganda: Assortment of Medicine from Kamcare Pharma Ltd. to support the COVID-19 response in Uganda

The Minister of Health, Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng, Director Clinical and Curative Services, Olaro Charles and Commissioner in charge of Pharmacy, Dr. Fred Sebisubi received an assortment of medicine from Kamcare Pharma Ltd. to support the COVID-19 response in Uganda.



