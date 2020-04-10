Ultra Tainment Presents an Intensity of Young Emotion Story on April

Ultra Tainment presents The Favorite Teacher, a one-hour eight-episodes Ukrainian drama TV series starting on April 13 at 3:00 p.m. ET.

Ultra Tainment, the HD Spanish-language pop culture channel that offers the best entertainment from Latin America and the United States, premieres The Favorite Teacher, a one-hour eight-episodes Ukrainian drama TV series starting on April 13 at 3:00 p.m. ET.

The Favorite Teacher is a story of love and how young people becoming adult through intense feelings and strong emotions. The series shows in what manner the life of high school senior Ignat Kalinin changed when a new teacher arrived at school. Ignat falls in love at first sight with Ulyana Sergeyevna, who dismissed the boy’s feelings as not serious enough because of the age disparity.

The direction of history changed at the graduation when a fight erupts and Ignat’s best friend died. This murder is attributed to the main character, and his life falls to pieces. The boy faced jail and betrayal, jealousy and wish for revenge; he felt guilty and tried to get on with his life. Ignat found strength and hope in his school first sight love because of his genuine feelings and loyalty, which walked with him and her alongside.

The main roles have been played Alina Sergeeva, Oleg Gaas, Anna Adamovich, Alexey Nagrudny, Olga Radchuk, Aliona Uzliuk, Vladimir Koval, Irina Mak, Boris Georgievsky, Oleg Maslennikov,Valeria Guliaeva, and Roman Matsiuta, among others. The director of the TV series is the Ukrainian director Leonid Belozorovich. His previous projects Institut Blagorodnykh Devits, Kasym, and Poedinki, all appreciated by the Ukrainian auditory.

Ultra Tainment is owned and operated by Olympusat Inc., and it’s currently available on Claro, Hotwire Communications and VEMOX™.

For more information on Ultra Tainment’s programming, including tune in dates and times, please visit ultratainmenttv.com and vemox.com.

For more information, please visit ultratainment.com

