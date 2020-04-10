Coronavirus – Kenya: 47 counties to identify & designate a COVID-19 hospital

Ministry of Health Kenya has directed all the 47 counties to identify & designate a COVID-19 hospital, for other hospitals to continue offering other services such as maternal & child health, immunization, reproductive health, TB & HIV services: Dr. Patrick Amoth, DG Health.

#KomeshaCorona



