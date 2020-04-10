Australian Rapper Rac Rila & Tyga Share Love of Cannabis on New Collaboration Track: 'Cali Kush’

Australia-based rapper Rac Rila teamed up with Tyga in his newest track, “Cali Kush” which can be best described as an homage to California’s weed culture.

“Man I love this cali kush/I aint coming home/Greener than a valley/Higher than a drone/And we never come down down down/Watch me floating around,” they rap together. Rac Rila pipes in after the chorus to represent his home country.

“Rac Rila boy/Out of Australia/Representing like a flag in your area/Got myself a green

card/I’m way ahead of yeah.”

Born in New York but raised in Australia, Rac has dual citizenship and pulls his influences from everywhere. A fan of Tyga’s for a while, he’s excited about this collaboration.

“This collab is exciting for me and the team, as I can honestly say that it’s the biggest international collaboration for a rising Australian artist in 2020, period. There have been no references to our country in music. And we’re the first to plant the flag.”

In addition to Tyga, Rac Rila has also worked with Bone Thugs n Harmony, Ja Rule, Kurupt & T-Pain.

“I have a catalogue of new unreleased music and videos. For the rest of the year. And cannot wait to show you the versatility that we can bring. Whether it’s a classic club banger or a dirty trap song, this year we will be mixing it up,” commented Rac Rila of what’s next on the horizon.



‘Cali Kush’ is out now on Spotify and can be listened to here.

