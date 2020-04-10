Global Watch, Clock, Measuring Device Market Overview

TheBusinessResearchCompany.com adds Watch, Clock, Measuring Device Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Impact And Recovery to its database.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global watch, clock, measuring device market is expected to grow at a rate of about 11.85% and reach $138.95 billion by 2023. Increased earnings greatly increased disposable incomes in emerging markets, contributing to the watch, clock, measuring device market’s growth. However, rising trade protectionism acts as a major challenge in the market.

The watch, clock, measuring device market consists of sales of the watch, clock, measuring device and related services for measuring time and physical quantity. A watch is a portable timepiece worn by individuals around the wrist, attached by a strap. A clock is a device used for measuring and indicating time, using pointers moving over a dial. A measuring device is an instrument used to measure various physical parameters.

The global watch, clock, measuring device market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Type - The watch, clock, measuring device market is segmented into watches, clocks, measuring devices.

By Geography - The global watch, clock, measuring device is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the Asia-Pacific watch, clock, measuring device market accounts for the largest share in the global watch, clock, measuring device market.

Trends In The Watch, Clock, Measuring Device Market

Internet of Things (IoT) driven smart watches is a highly preferred choice of watches. Smart watches connected to the internet offer a wide range of features such as time, health monitoring, fitness tracking, receiving calls and messages, entertainment, cardless payments, and connectivity to other IoT devices to improve the quality of the user’s life.

Potential Opportunities In The Watch, Clock, Measuring Device Market

With increase in positive economic outlook, improved earning capacity, emerging markets growth, the scope and potential for the global watch, clock, measuring device market is expected to significantly rise in the forecast period.

Major players in the market are Apple Inc., Fitbit Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Garmin Ltd., Huawei Investment & Holding Co., Ltd., Lvmh Moet Hennessy, Louis Vuitton SE, and Rolex SA.

