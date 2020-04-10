Diet Doc Explains Why Intermittent Fasting Might Be a Great Way to Maintain Weight Loss While on Lockdown

/EIN News/ --

As nationwide lockdowns persist, those of us who are safe and at home might be tempted by all the convenient foods around us. Not only does being at home all the time make it easier and quicker to indulge in snack foods, but many stores continue to run low on items, making it more convenient to order in or grab some fast food. If you’ve been focused on your health recently, or you intended to make strides towards a healthier diet, the current coronavirus crisis may have complicated these efforts. Stress makes us eat more calories, in addition to making us more prone to make unhealthy food choices. If you’ve recently lost weight, these circumstances could be stalling or even reversing weight loss progress. Nationally recognized telemedicine weight loss specialists at Diet Doc are suggesting a great, non-diet option to help keep those pounds under control until life returns to normal: intermittent fasting. Intermittent fasting is by no means a new method to shed pounds, but it’s often overlooked in lieu of calorie counting and restricted food choices. At a time like this, keeping away from consuming excess calories is critical, and abstaining from food for a daily window of time can go a long way towards reducing calories and ultimately, weight gain.

In fact, intermittent fasting may be a better option at a time like this than attempting a regular diet on your own. As food availability remains inconsistent, it might be harder to shop for the foods you really want. There are huge physical benefits for consistent intermittent fasters. When you go without eating for an extended period of time, this allows your body to start tapping into its fat reserves, leading to faster weight loss. Since intermittent fasting doesn’t restrict certain foods, you can indulge responsibly in your favorite foods during a specific time window. As long as you can balance this out with optimal periods of fasting, you can not only lose weight but increase muscle tone, muscle density, and derive other amazing benefits. Furthermore, by implementing Intermittent Fasting (IF) you can train yourself to become more disciplined, thus shaking off emotional eating habits and other ingrained behaviors that might be hindering your progress. To get on a safe intermittent fasting plan, Diet Doc offers support from licensed weight loss specialists who can customize your diet plan and help you stay on track by phone or computer for your ultimate safety and convenience. Our coaches and nutritionists can also prescribe powerful prescriptions shipped directly to your home such as appetite suppressants and emotional eating stabilizers for rapid weight loss results.

Interested in what medical weight loss can do for you? New Diet Doc patients can call or easily and effortlessly visit https: https://www.dietdoc.com to complete an initial comprehensive, yet simple, health questionnaire and schedule an immediate personal, no-cost consultation. DietDoc’s physicians all received specialized training in nutritional science and fast weight loss. DietDoc reviews each patient’s health history to create a personalized diet plan geared for fast weight loss, or that addresses life-long issues causing weight loss to slow down or stop. Nutritionists work personally with each patient and use their own algorithm to craft meal and snack plans that are compatible with each patient’s age, gender, activity level, food preferences, nutritional needs and medical conditions. They combine these state-of-the-art diet plans with pure, prescription diet products that enable their patients to resist the temptation to reach for sugary snacks, eliminate fatigue and curb the appetite. Over 97% of DietDoc patients report incredible weight loss results with the majority losing between 10-15 lbs. or more pounds per month.

At Diet Doc, all patients gain unlimited access to the best minds in the business. Their staff of doctors, nurses, nutritionists and coaches are available seven days per week to answer questions, offer suggestions, address concerns and lend their professional guidance and support. Because of this, more and more people are turning to Diet Doc for their weight management needs. Diet plans are tailored to be specific to the needs of those of any age, gender, shape or size and for those who are struggling to lose that final 10-20 pounds to those who must lose 100 pounds or more. Call today to request a private, confidential, no-cost online consultation.

