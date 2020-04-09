Adaptive Biotechnologies Expands Executive Leadership Team to Support Development and Commercialization of Clinical Products, including immunoSEQ Dx

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adaptive Biotechnologies (Nasdaq: ADPT), a commercial stage biotechnology company that aims to translate the genetics of the adaptive immune system into clinical products to diagnose and treat disease, today announced the addition of two prominent hires to its executive leadership team. Mark Adams, Ph.D. has been appointed Chief Technical Officer to advance technology strategy across the company. Jyoti Palaniappan joins as Senior Vice President, Clinical Diagnostics, immunoSEQ Dx to establish the commercial infrastructure for the diagnostics pipeline resulting from our partnership with Microsoft.



“We are excited to further expand our executive leadership team as we scale our organization and accelerate the development and commercialization of clinical products stemming from our immune medicine platform,” said Chad Robins, CEO and co-founder of Adaptive Biotechnologies. “Mark’s experience leading large bioinformatics and data analytics programs, and Jyoti’s successful track record of building robust commercial organizations will add tremendous expertise to Adaptive as we evolve into a more commercially focused-company. I also want to thank Sean Nolan for his phenomenal six years of service as our first Chief Technical Officer.”

With more than 25 years of experience, Dr. Adams joins Adaptive to lead teams across all technological functions, including software development and IT, to ensure product development meets customer needs and stays focused on innovation. Dr. Adams takes over for Sean Nolan who joined Adaptive in 2014 as Chief Technical Officer. Mr. Nolan remains an integral part of the Adaptive team and will fill a newly created role of Distinguished Engineer to allow him to return to his passion and expertise in programming and bioinformatics.

Mr. Palaniappan brings a diverse set of commercial executive experience to build the immunoSEQ Dx commercial team and launch a pipeline of diagnostics with a goal of enabling earlier and more accurate detection of infectious diseases, including COVID-19 and Lyme, autoimmune disorders, and cancer. In addition, Thomas Snyder, Ph.D. returns to Adaptive as Vice President of Research, immunoSEQ Dx after five years spent as the Head of Computational Biology at Verily (formerly Google Life Sciences). Dr. Snyder is responsible for translating the research from our partnership with Microsoft to feed the immunoSEQ Dx pipeline.

About Mark Adams, Ph.D., Chief Technical Officer

Dr. Adams brings a proven track record of experience in the development of strategy, design and implementation of large-scale bioinformatics and data analytics programs for companies across the healthcare spectrum, including SVB Leerink, Celmatix, Good Start Genetics and Variagenics Inc. While at Celmatix, he scaled the company’s technology operations to support next-generation DNA sequencing-based testing, successfully navigating regulatory challenges while driving growth of the company’s platform. Dr. Adams carried out his post-doctoral studies in Computational Biology at Boston University; and holds a Ph.D. in Cell Biology from Baylor College of Medicine; and a B.A. in Biology from Oberlin College.

About Jyoti Palaniappan, SVP, Clinical Diagnostics immunoSEQ Dx

Mr. Palaniappan brings 20 years of experience delivering commercial value in healthcare to Adaptive. Prior to joining Adaptive, he served as Chief Commercial Officer for Bigfoot Biomedical. While at Bigfoot Biomedical, he led the development of the company’s go-to-market strategy, oversaw key partnerships for the organization, built out the commercial organization and capabilities, and drove execution of commercialization. He spent eleven years at Abbott in their diabetes care business, leading and developing the business’ commercial capabilities. Prior to Abbott, he led global and US commercial organizations for Thermo Fisher Scientific, as well as provided strategic consulting services at McKinsey & Company. Mr. Palaniappan holds an MBA/MPH from Emory University and a BS Biology from University of Michigan.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies is a commercial-stage biotechnology company focused on harnessing the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. We believe the adaptive immune system is nature’s most finely tuned diagnostic and therapeutic for most diseases, but the inability to decode it has prevented the medical community from fully leveraging its capabilities. Our proprietary immune medicine platform reveals and translates the massive genetics of the adaptive immune system with scale, precision and speed to develop products in life sciences research, clinical diagnostics, and drug discovery. We have two commercial products, and a robust clinical pipeline to diagnose, monitor and enable the treatment of diseases such as cancer, autoimmune conditions and infectious diseases. Our goal is to develop and commercialize immune-driven clinical products tailored to each individual patient. For more information, please visit adaptivebiotech.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. All statements contained in this release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our ability to develop, commercialize and achieve market acceptance of our current and planned products and services, our research and development efforts, and other matters regarding our business strategies, use of capital, results of operations and financial position, and plans and objectives for future operations.

In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the words “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “ongoing” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors are described under "Risk Factors," "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and elsewhere in the documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. We caution you that forward-looking statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known by us and our projections of the future, about which we cannot be certain. As a result, the forward-looking statements may not prove to be accurate. The forward-looking statements in this press release represent our views as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements for any reason, except as required by law.

