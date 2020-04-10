MEDIA ALERT: Markkula Center for Applied Ethics to Host Live, Online Discussion on Challenges of Triaging Covid-19

Markkula Center for Applied Ethics hosts live panel discussion on challenges of triaging Covid-19 patients.

Expert Panel to Discuss the Ethical Allocation of Limited Life-Sustaining Resources

SANTA CLARA, CALIF., U.S.A., April 10, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- What:Santa Clara University’s Markkula Center for Applied Ethics will host a live-streamed discussion: “Triaging Covid-19: The Ethical Allocation of Life-Sustaining Resources.” As organizations haggle over the limited supply of ventilators and ICU beds, the number of Covid-19 patients requiring their use is growing. Doctors will be required to make life and death decisions regarding the level of treatment they’re able to provide.Who:-Daniel Shin, MD, Infectious Diseases Specialist, Palo Alto Medical Foundation-Margaret R. McLean, PhD, Associate Director and Director of Bioethics, Markkula Center for Applied Ethics-David DeCosse, PhD, Director of Religious and Catholic Ethics and Campus Ethics Programs, Markkula Center for Applied EthicsWhen:Monday, April 13, 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. PDTWhy:Hospitals across the Bay Area and around the world are having discussions about how they’ll allocate their limited resources.Where:Visit Santa Clara University’s Linkedin page to join the event at: https://www.linkedin.com/school/santa-clara-university/ This event is part of the Essential Ethics series of video interviews with leading experts on the ethical implications associated with today’s most pressing issues from the Markkula Center for Applied Ethics. For more information on the ethical dilemmas associated with the Covid-19 outbreak, visit our related Ethics Spotlight About the Markkula Center for Applied EthicsFounded in 1986 with a seed grant and initial endowment from Linda and A.C. “Mike” Markkula Jr., the Markkula Center for Applied Ethics brings the traditions of ethical thinking to bear on real world problems. Beyond a full range of programs for the Santa Clara University community, the Center also serves professionals in fields from business to health care, from government to the social sector, providing innovative approaches to problems from fake news to privacy protection. Through its website and international collaborations, the Center brings ethical decision-making resources to the wider world. For more information, see https://www.scu.edu/ethics # # #



