LoRa Alliance® Reschedules LoRaWAN® World Expo to December 3-4

/EIN News/ -- FREMONT, Calif., April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The LoRa Alliance ®, the global association of companies backing the open LoRaWAN ® standard for the Internet of Things (IoT) low-power wide-area networks (LPWANs), today announced that it has officially rescheduled the LoRaWAN World Expo from June 9-10 to Dec. 3-4, 2020. The postponement is a result of the international coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.



“After close consultation with our stakeholders, including our members, event sponsors, exhibitors, media and industry peers, we have made the decision to reschedule the LoRaWAN World Expo,” said Donna Moore, CEO and Chairwoman of the LoRa Alliance. “The health and safety of our extended community is our top priority, and moving the event to later this year was the best way to ensure global participation and truly showcase the breadth of the LoRaWAN ecosystem for participants and attendees.”

Attendee registration, exhibit opportunities and sponsorships are open now, with a full agenda to be announced shortly. For the latest information, please visit the LoRaWAN World Expo website and connect with the LoRa Alliance on LinkedIn or Twitter . Previously registered speakers, sponsors, exhibitors and attendees will be contacted with relevant updates and details immediately.

