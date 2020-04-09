Provincial Court of Alberta Now Allows Applications for Criminal Fine Payment Extensions to be Made By Phone, Fax or Email

/EIN News/ -- EDMONTON, Alberta, April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Chief Judge of the Provincial Court of Alberta, Terrance Matchett announces that applications for extension of time to pay for payment on criminal fines will now be accepted by the Provincial Court via mail, email, fax or telephone.

Applicants may complete the Time to Pay Extension Request Form in full and fax/email to the Court location where the sentence was imposed. Please go to https://www.albertacourts.ca/docs/default-source/pc/criminal-fine-extension-process.pdf for full information.

Tim Owens Executive Director, Office of the Chief Judge, The Provincial Court of Alberta 6th Floor Law Courts (North) 1A Sir Winston Churchill Square Edmonton, Alberta, T5J 0R2 Phone: (780) 937-7044 tim.owens@albertacourts.ca



