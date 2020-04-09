Cabinet appoints new CEO for Samoa Qualifications Authority
SAMOA, April 9 - GOVT. PRESS SECRETARIAT; Leali’ifano Easter Manila Silipa is the new Chief Executive of the Samoa Qualifications Authority.
She takes over from Letuimanu’asina Dr Emma Kruse-Vaai who had resigned.
She has been working with SQA for over ten years including five years as ACEO Policy which she had led a number of policy reforms at the SQA .
Leali’ifano holds a Master of Arts Governance from the University of the South Pacific.
She also holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Arts Governance and a Bachelor of Arts degree in History/Politics.
