Cabinet appoints new CEO for Samoa Qualifications Authority

SAMOA, April 9 - GOVT. PRESS SECRETARIAT; Leali’ifano Easter Manila Silipa is the new Chief Executive of the Samoa Qualifications Authority.

She takes over from Letuimanu’asina Dr Emma Kruse-Vaai who had resigned.

She has been working with SQA for over ten years including five years as ACEO Policy which she had led a number of policy reforms at the SQA .

Leali’ifano holds a Master of Arts Governance from the University of the South Pacific.

She also holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Arts Governance and a Bachelor of Arts degree in History/Politics.