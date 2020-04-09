NOTICE ON ASSISTANCE FOR RENEWAL OF REGISTRATION OF VEHICLES

SAMOA, April 9 - We wish to inform the Public that the following will be effective on Tuesday 14th April 2020.

1. For Commercial Taxis:

i. For taxis which have already paid their March 2020 registration, there will be no renewal fees to be paid for September 2020 and March 2021 registrations.

ii. For taxis which have not paid their March 2020 registration, there will be no renewal fees to be paid for the March 2020 and September 2020 registrations.

2. For Commercial Buses:

iii. For buses which have already paid their March 2020 registration, there will be no renewal fees to be paid for June 2020, September 2020 and December 2020 registrations.

iv. For buses which have not paid their March 2020 registration, there will be no renewal fees to be paid for the March 2020, June 2020 and September 2020 registrations.

3. For Non-Commercial Vehicles:

i. 10% will be deducted from normal cost of re-registration. This deduction will be implemented up to 31st December 2020. ii. Late fee will be waived for all vehicles with expired registrations.

4. Vehicles are still required to be brought in to LTA Vaitele and Salelologa for inspection before issuance of WOF sticker.

For more information please contact 26740/41 at Vaitele or 51214/51508 Salelologa.

Thank you Land Transport Authority – Samoa