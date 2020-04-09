Jessica Brambilla Discusses Family Fun In Tampa Bay

Roller Coaster Reviews and More are Expected as Jessica Brambilla of Sarasota Talks about Fun in Florida

SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Tampa Bay area consists of a large segment of the west coast of Florida, ranging from Sarasota to Tampa. Additionally, it includes Saint Petersburg. Local, Jessica Brambilla, has lived in the area nearly her entire life. As such, she has a lot to share about the family fun to be had in Tampa Bay. Jessica Brambilla of Sarasota helps families to explore some of the attractions found throughout Sarasota. This includes not only the beaches and shopping but also some of the special events. For example, Jessica Brambilla is the first one to suggest the Medieval Fair that is held at the Ringling Grounds in November on an annual basis.Some of the beaches in Sarasota are seen as the best in the world. Jessica Brambilla of Sarasota is quick to share various tips about going to the beaches, including some of the top restaurants up and down the coast. This ensures that families enjoy fun in the sun while also being able to enjoy some of the fresh food offered along the West Coast of Florida.Additionally, as a thrill-seeker, Jessica Brambilla of Sarasota talks about the many roller coasters found in Florida. This includes what’s found at Busch Gardens as well as what’s a short drive away. Jessica Brambilla boasts that Orlando is less than a 90-minute drive down I-4. This provides families with access to some of the other roller coasters and amusement park rides. Jessica Brambilla reminds families that Disney, Universal, and Sea World are all found in Orlando.As for Busch Gardens itself, Jessica Brambilla explains that there are plenty of family-friendly options within the park. Cheetah Hunt, SheiKra, and Montu are some of the top-rated roller coasters in the country, and they’re all found conveniently in Busch Gardens Tampa Bay.Within Busch Gardens, it’s not just about roller coasters, Jessica Brambilla talks about the train, reminding parents that there are a number of African animals to see. For kids who want a more hands-on adventure, there are also opportunities to feed giraffes, learn about the elephants from the local zookeepers, and even visit the on-site animal hospital to see which animals are being nurtured back to good health. Jessica Brambilla of Sarasota has been going to theme parks for as long as she can remember. She’s grown up going on roller coasters and has gotten more adventurous as she’s gotten older. She has reviews for the standing, inverted, wooden, and steel coasters of Florida. It ensures that families can rely on her insider information to determine how they want to spend their time when visiting the Tampa Bay area.



