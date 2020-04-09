DOE Issues Draft RFP for New Savannah River National Laboratory Management-and-Operating Contract

Cincinnati -- The U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Environmental Management (EM) today issued a Draft Request for Proposal (RFP) for the new, standalone management-and-operating (M&O) contract for the Savannah River National Laboratory (SRNL), located at the Savannah River Site near Aiken, South Carolina.

The new SRNL contract is anticipated to have a value of approximately $381M per year and is anticipated to include a five-year base period and potential award terms of up to five additional years. The multi-program, Federally Funded Research and Development Center work performed under the new contract will include operations and maintenance of SRNL’s nuclear and non-nuclear facilities and DOE mission roles focused in the following areas:

Environmental Management

National Security

Science Discovery

Energy Security

Legacy Management

Given EM’s focus on completing its cleanup mission, DOE is seeking to position SRNL for an enduring mission and to maximize the realization of SRNL’s potential as a National Laboratory to benefit the Department, the American scientific discovery and innovation ecosystem, the local communities near the Laboratory, and the American taxpayer at large. The establishment of a separate EM-managed M&O contract for SRNL is expected to enhance the ability of the Laboratory to pursue its enduring mission by focusing the contractor on its R&D missions, increasing SRNL's flexibility to pursue more diversified R&D projects and attracting additional expertise in the operation of R&D facilities. The establishment of a separate M&O contract for SRNL can also facilitate the interest and involvement in research institutions and academia in operating the Laboratory to aid in mission effectiveness.

EM is proposing to pursue a selection process that would focus on the most discriminating evaluation elements of Laboratory Vision, Key Personnel, Management and Operations, Past Performance and Transition Plan.

DOE intends to conduct a pre-solicitation conference and industry one-on-one sessions virtually and if permissible, site tour and a Community Day for interested community partners, for the SRNL procurement. Registration information is available via the EM Consolidated Business Center’s (EMCBC) SRNL procurement website. Interested parties are encouraged to review the Draft RFP prior to attending these events. DOE will announce the schedule for these activities at a later time.

A dedicated webpage has been established for the SRNL procurement. All news/announcements, documents (including the Draft and Final RFP), questions/answers, pre-solicitation conference information, and related links will be posted to the following webpage: https://www.emcbc.doe.gov/seb/sr_national_lab/. The Draft and Final RFP will also be posted to the Fedconnect website at: www.fedconnect.net.

Additional information is available at the EMCBC website: https://www.emcbc.doe.gov/seb/sr_national_lab/.

