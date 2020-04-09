NW Natural Holdings Announces Dividend

/EIN News/ -- PORTLAND, Ore., April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Northwest Natural Holding Company (NYSE: NWN) has declared a quarterly dividend of 47.75 cents per share on the Company's common stock.



The dividend will be paid on May 15, 2020 to shareholders of record on April 30, 2020. The Company's indicated annual dividend rate is $1.91 per share.

About NW Natural Holdings

Northwest Natural Holding Company, (NYSE: NWN) (NW Natural Holdings), is headquartered in Portland, Oregon, and through its subsidiaries has been doing business for more than 160 years. It owns NW Natural Gas Company (NW Natural), NW Natural Water Company (NW Natural Water), and other business interests and activities.

NW Natural is a local distribution company that currently provides natural gas service to approximately 2.5 million people in more than 140 communities through more than 760,000 meters in Oregon and Southwest Washington with one of the most modern pipeline systems in the nation. NW Natural consistently leads the industry with high J.D. Power & Associates customer satisfaction scores.

NW Natural Holdings’ subsidiaries own and operate 35 Bcf of underground gas storage capacity with NW Natural operating 20 Bcf in Oregon.

NW Natural Water provides water distribution and wastewater services to communities throughout the Pacific Northwest and Texas. NW Natural Water currently serves approximately 61,000 people through about 25,000 connections. Learn more about our water business at nwnaturalwater.com.

Additional information is available at nwnaturalholdings.com.

Investor Contact: Nikki Sparley Phone: 503-721-2530 Email: nikki.sparley@nwnatural.com



