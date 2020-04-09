Allsup Names Doeren Executive Vice President and COO

Nationwide provider of disability services also announces new roles for Hill and Braun

/EIN News/ -- Belleville, Illinois, April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allsup, a nationwide provider of disability representation and return to work services, today named industry veteran David Doeren to the position of Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. In addition, the company announced Patrick Hill has been promoted to Senior Vice President (SVP) and Chief Financial Officer (CFO), and that Sondra Braun will become Controller.

“Allsup, its clients and customers have benefitted greatly from David’s extensive industry and management experience in both the private and public insurance segments,” said Founder and CEO Jim Allsup. “He’s demonstrated outstanding leadership in shaping our disability, return to work and healthcare insurance operations; adopting key growth strategies; and more recently, in guiding our company and employees through the COVID-19 public health crisis.”

Doeren will continue to report to Jim Allsup. Prior to joining Allsup in 2012, he led and managed disability claims activities and teams for a private insurance carrier. He has an MBA from Baker University in Baldwin City, Kansas, and a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Kansas.

Hill, previously in the role of Vice President of Finance, will oversee the company’s finance and accounting functions, including operational and financial analytics, treasury and asset management, risk management and strategic modeling. He joined the company in 2007 and holds an MBA from Washington University and a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.

Braun, formerly Senior Finance Manager, will direct daily accounting functions and staff, and will be responsible for financial reporting, audit and tax activity and corporate insurance. She will continue to report to Hill. Braun holds a bachelor of science degree in business administration, majoring in accounting, from Saint Louis University.

Allsup and its subsidiaries provide nationwide Social Security disability, veterans disability appeal, return to work, and healthcare benefits services for individuals, their employers and insurance carriers. Allsup professionals deliver specialized services supporting people with disabilities and seniors so they may lead lives that are as financially secure and as healthy as possible. Founded in 1984, the company is based in Belleville, Illinois, near St. Louis. Learn more at TrueHelp.com and @Allsup.

