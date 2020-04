STERLING BANCORP TO ANNOUNCE FIRST QUARTER 2020 RESULTS

/EIN News/ -- MONTEBELLO, N.Y., April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sterling Bancorp (NYSE: STL), the parent company of Sterling National Bank, today announced that it plans to release results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020 after the market close on Monday, April 27, 2020.



Jack Kopnisky, President and CEO of Sterling Bancorp, will host a teleconference and webcast on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at 8:00 AM Eastern Time to discuss the Company’s results. Analysts, investors and interested parties are invited to listen to the webcast and view accompanying slides on the Company’s website at www.sterlingbancorp.com or by dialing (800) 239-9838, Conference ID #1395665. A replay of the teleconference can be accessed through the Company’s website.

About Sterling Bancorp



Sterling Bancorp, whose principal subsidiary is Sterling National Bank, specializes in the delivery of service and solutions to business owners, their families and consumers within the communities it serves through teams of dedicated and experienced relationship managers. Sterling National Bank offers a complete line of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services. For more information, visit the Sterling Bancorp website at www.sterlingbancorp.com .

Emlen Harmon, SVP – Director of Investor Relations

212.309.7646



Sterling Bancorp

400 Rella Boulevard

Montebello, NY 10901-4243

T 845.369.8040

F 845.369.8255



http://www.sterlingbancorp.com

