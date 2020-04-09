Alliant Energy Corporation declares quarterly common stock dividend

/EIN News/ -- MADISON, Wisc., April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: LNT) Board of Directors today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.38 per share payable on May 15, 2020, to shareowners of record as of the close of business on April 30, 2020.

Dividends on common stock have been paid for 298 consecutive quarters since 1946.

Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: LNT), headquartered in Madison, Wis., provides regulated electric and natural gas service to 970,000 electric and 442,000 natural gas customers across Iowa and Wisconsin. Alliant Energy’s mission is to deliver the energy solutions and exceptional service customers and communities count on – safely, efficiently and responsibly. Interstate Power and Light Company and Wisconsin Power and Light Company are Alliant Energy’s two public utility subsidiaries. Alliant Energy Corporation is a component of the S&P 500. For more information, visit alliantenergy.com.

