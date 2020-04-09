There were 676 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 166,998 in the last 365 days.

SemiLEDs Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- HSINCHU, April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS), “SemiLEDs” or the “Company,” a developer and manufacturer of LED chips and LED components, today announced its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2020, ended February 29, 2020.

Revenue for the second quarter of fiscal 2020 was $1.5 million, a 2% decrease compared to $1.6million in the first quarter of fiscal 2020. GAAP net gain attributable to SemiLEDs stockholders for the second quarter of fiscal 2020 was $348 thousand, compared to a loss of $317 thousand in the first quarter of fiscal 2020, or a net profit of $0.08 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $0.09 per diluted share for the first quarter of fiscal 2020. In the second quarter, we shut down our manufacturing production for two weeks due to the Chinese New Year holiday.

GAAP gross margin for the second quarter of fiscal 2020 was 36%, compared with gross margin for the first quarter of fiscal 2020 of 33%. Operating margin for the second quarter of fiscal 2020 was negative 26%, compared with negative 36% in the first quarter of fiscal 2020. The Company’s cash and cash equivalents was $3.2 million at February 29, 2020, compared to $688 thousand at the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2020.

We are unable to forecast revenue for the third quarter ending May 31, 2020 at this time given the uncertain impact of COVID-19 on the economy and the Company.

About SemiLEDs

SemiLEDs develops and manufactures LED chips and LED components for general lighting applications, including street lights and commercial, industrial, system and residential lighting, along with specialty industrial applications such as ultraviolet (UV) curing, medical/cosmetic, counterfeit detection, horticulture, architectural lighting and entertainment lighting. SemiLEDs sells blue, white, green and UV LED chips.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact could be deemed forward-looking, including, but not limited to, any statements about historical results that may suggest trends for SemiLEDs’ business; any statements of the plans, the potential impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business; strategies and objectives of management for future operations; any statements of expectation or belief regarding recovery of the LED industry, market opportunities and other future events or technology developments; any statements regarding SemiLEDs’ position to capitalize on any market opportunities; and any statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections of future SemiLEDs’ or industry performance based on management’s judgment, beliefs, current trends and market conditions and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. SemiLEDs’ Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and other SemiLEDs filings with the SEC (which you may obtain for free at the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov) discuss some of the important risks and other factors that may affect SemiLEDs’ business, results of operations and financial condition. SemiLEDs undertakes no intent or obligation to publicly update or revise any of these forward looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contacts:

Christopher Lee
Chief Financial Officer
SemiLEDs Corporation
+886-37-586788
investor@semileds.com

SEMILEDS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands of U.S. dollars)

    February 29,     November 30,    
    2020     2019    
ASSETS                  
CURRENT ASSETS:                  
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 3,157     $ 688    
Restricted cash and cash equivalents     83       81    
Accounts receivable (including related parties), net     1,011       936    
Inventories     2,513       2,312    
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     808       884    
Assets held for sale           401    
Total current assets     7,572       5,302    
Property, plant and equipment, net     5,842       5,935    
Operating lease right of use assets     273       307    
Intangible assets, net     91       93    
Investments in unconsolidated entities     928       920    
Other assets     186       186    
TOTAL ASSETS   $ 14,892     $ 12,743    
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY                  
CURRENT LIABILITIES:                  
Current installments of long-term debt   $ 3,613     $ 410    
Accounts payable     618       649    
Advance receipt toward the convertible note     500       500    
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities     2,829       2,677    
Operating lease liabilities, current     136       148    
Liabilities held for sale           790    
Total current liabilities     7,696       5,174    
Long-term debt, excluding current installments     4,620       5,932    
Operating lease liabilities, less current portion     137       159    
Total liabilities     12,453       11,265    
Commitments and contingencies                  
EQUITY:                  
SemiLEDs stockholders’ equity                  
Common stock              
Subscribed stock     600          
Additional paid-in capital     175,902       175,839    
Accumulated other comprehensive income     3,676       3,729    
Accumulated deficit     (177,785 )     (178,133 )  
Total SemiLEDs stockholders' equity     2,393       1,435    
Noncontrolling interests     46       43    
Total equity     2,439       1,478    
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY   $ 14,892     $ 12,743    


SEMILEDS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In thousands of U.S. dollars and shares, except per share data)

    Three Months Ended    
    February 29,     November 30,    
    2020     2019    
Revenues, net   $ 1,537     $ 1,563    
Cost of revenues     989       1,045    
Gross profit     548       518    
Operating expenses:                  
Research and development     307       430    
Selling, general and administrative     633       726    
Gain on disposals of long-lived assets           (79 )  
Total operating expenses     940       1,077    
Loss from operations     (392 )     (559 )  
Other income (expenses):                  
Gain on disposal of investment     634          
Interest expenses, net     (100 )     (78 )  
Other income, net     167       157    
Foreign currency transaction gain, net     41       158    
Total other income, net     742       237    
Income (loss) before income taxes     350       (322 )  
Income tax expense              
Net income (loss)     350       (322 )  
Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests     2       (5 )  
Net income (loss) attributable to SemiLEDs stockholders   $ 348     $ (317 )  
Net income (loss) per share attributable to SemiLEDs stockholders:                  
Basic   $ 0.10     $ (0.09 )  
Diluted   $ 0.08     $ (0.09 )  
Shares used in computing net income (loss) per share attributable to SemiLEDs stockholders:                  
Basic     3,613       3,595    
Diluted     4,486       3,595    

 

Primary Logo

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Technology


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.