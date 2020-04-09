SemiLEDs Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- HSINCHU, April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS), “SemiLEDs” or the “Company,” a developer and manufacturer of LED chips and LED components, today announced its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2020, ended February 29, 2020.



Revenue for the second quarter of fiscal 2020 was $1.5 million, a 2% decrease compared to $1.6million in the first quarter of fiscal 2020. GAAP net gain attributable to SemiLEDs stockholders for the second quarter of fiscal 2020 was $348 thousand, compared to a loss of $317 thousand in the first quarter of fiscal 2020, or a net profit of $0.08 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $0.09 per diluted share for the first quarter of fiscal 2020. In the second quarter, we shut down our manufacturing production for two weeks due to the Chinese New Year holiday.

GAAP gross margin for the second quarter of fiscal 2020 was 36%, compared with gross margin for the first quarter of fiscal 2020 of 33%. Operating margin for the second quarter of fiscal 2020 was negative 26%, compared with negative 36% in the first quarter of fiscal 2020. The Company’s cash and cash equivalents was $3.2 million at February 29, 2020, compared to $688 thousand at the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2020.

We are unable to forecast revenue for the third quarter ending May 31, 2020 at this time given the uncertain impact of COVID-19 on the economy and the Company.

About SemiLEDs

SemiLEDs develops and manufactures LED chips and LED components for general lighting applications, including street lights and commercial, industrial, system and residential lighting, along with specialty industrial applications such as ultraviolet (UV) curing, medical/cosmetic, counterfeit detection, horticulture, architectural lighting and entertainment lighting. SemiLEDs sells blue, white, green and UV LED chips.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact could be deemed forward-looking, including, but not limited to, any statements about historical results that may suggest trends for SemiLEDs’ business; any statements of the plans, the potential impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business; strategies and objectives of management for future operations; any statements of expectation or belief regarding recovery of the LED industry, market opportunities and other future events or technology developments; any statements regarding SemiLEDs’ position to capitalize on any market opportunities; and any statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections of future SemiLEDs’ or industry performance based on management’s judgment, beliefs, current trends and market conditions and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. SemiLEDs’ Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and other SemiLEDs filings with the SEC (which you may obtain for free at the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov) discuss some of the important risks and other factors that may affect SemiLEDs’ business, results of operations and financial condition. SemiLEDs undertakes no intent or obligation to publicly update or revise any of these forward looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contacts:

Christopher Lee

Chief Financial Officer

SemiLEDs Corporation

+886-37-586788

investor@semileds.com

SEMILEDS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands of U.S. dollars)

February 29, November 30, 2020 2019 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,157 $ 688 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 83 81 Accounts receivable (including related parties), net 1,011 936 Inventories 2,513 2,312 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 808 884 Assets held for sale — 401 Total current assets 7,572 5,302 Property, plant and equipment, net 5,842 5,935 Operating lease right of use assets 273 307 Intangible assets, net 91 93 Investments in unconsolidated entities 928 920 Other assets 186 186 TOTAL ASSETS $ 14,892 $ 12,743 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Current installments of long-term debt $ 3,613 $ 410 Accounts payable 618 649 Advance receipt toward the convertible note 500 500 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 2,829 2,677 Operating lease liabilities, current 136 148 Liabilities held for sale — 790 Total current liabilities 7,696 5,174 Long-term debt, excluding current installments 4,620 5,932 Operating lease liabilities, less current portion 137 159 Total liabilities 12,453 11,265 Commitments and contingencies EQUITY: SemiLEDs stockholders’ equity Common stock — — Subscribed stock 600 — Additional paid-in capital 175,902 175,839 Accumulated other comprehensive income 3,676 3,729 Accumulated deficit (177,785 ) (178,133 ) Total SemiLEDs stockholders' equity 2,393 1,435 Noncontrolling interests 46 43 Total equity 2,439 1,478 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 14,892 $ 12,743





SEMILEDS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands of U.S. dollars and shares, except per share data)

Three Months Ended February 29, November 30, 2020 2019 Revenues, net $ 1,537 $ 1,563 Cost of revenues 989 1,045 Gross profit 548 518 Operating expenses: Research and development 307 430 Selling, general and administrative 633 726 Gain on disposals of long-lived assets — (79 ) Total operating expenses 940 1,077 Loss from operations (392 ) (559 ) Other income (expenses): Gain on disposal of investment 634 — Interest expenses, net (100 ) (78 ) Other income, net 167 157 Foreign currency transaction gain, net 41 158 Total other income, net 742 237 Income (loss) before income taxes 350 (322 ) Income tax expense — — Net income (loss) 350 (322 ) Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 2 (5 ) Net income (loss) attributable to SemiLEDs stockholders $ 348 $ (317 ) Net income (loss) per share attributable to SemiLEDs stockholders: Basic $ 0.10 $ (0.09 ) Diluted $ 0.08 $ (0.09 ) Shares used in computing net income (loss) per share attributable to SemiLEDs stockholders: Basic 3,613 3,595 Diluted 4,486 3,595







