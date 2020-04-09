How the French Foreign Legion Bootcamp Makes an Impact

The French Foreign Legion Bootcamp is hard for a reason.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The French Foreign Legion isn’t one of the most well-known military forces in the world based on current standards. While it was created in the 1800s, it has evolved considerably over the years. The French Foreign Legion bootcamp is comprised of legionnaires who pledge their loyalty to the legion itself, not to France as a country.The French Foreign Legion remains an active military enterprise. They make their impact on the world by allowing not only French soldiers but soldiers throughout Europe. Throughout the French Foreign Legion bootcamp , anyone who is not fluent in French will receive lessons. Additionally, the French Foreign Legion bootcamp is one of the most grueling tests of physical and mental prowess, lasting longer than US military bootcamps and pushing legionnaires harder with a variety of field tests.One of the ways that the French Foreign Legion makes an impact is by not going into the day-to-day arguments that other military installments deal with. As long as a person has been accepted and makes it through the French Foreign Legion bootcamp, they do not care about a person’s gender, sexual preferences, or anything else.Additionally, legionnaires can sign a contract under a declared identity. It ensures that they can work within the French administration although they are not French citizens. After leaving the French Foreign Legion, and only then, can they obtain their real identity back.Those who join the French Foreign Legion bootcamp are considered to be an elite military force. The volunteer soldiers come from all over the country, including France, as a way to assist the French army.Although the reason and use of the French Foreign Legion have changed considerably over the decades, it remains strong with approximately 8,000 men enlisted in the service.The French Foreign Legion saw a significant amount of action during the Persian Gulf War during 1990 and 1991. Since then, many of the legionnaires have been sent to Afghanistan, Africa, as well as the Balkans and parts of Southeast Asia.Those who want to become a legionnaire can do so if they are between the ages of 17 and 50 while being able to enlist under an assumed name. Those who have a more colorful past without being criminals are highly desired because they will be more likely to integrate into what the Legion requires, turning their backs on their former lives and their obligations. Upon being selected, the enlistment is for a five-year period.As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the French Foreign Legion has halted recruitment. However, those who wish to join the leagues in a voluntary status can continue checking the French Foreign Legion’s website to find out when recruitment opens back up.



