DOE Extends West Valley Demonstration Project Cleanup Contract Extension Will Enable Safe Demolition of Last Remaining Major Facility

Cincinnati – Today, the U.S Department of Energy, Office of Environmental Management (EM) has extended CH2M Hill BWXT West Valley, LLC’s (CHBWV) cleanup contract at the West Valley Demonstration Project in New York State by an additional 39 months, to June 29, 2023. The purpose of this extension is to enable CHBWV to safely and efficiently complete deactivation, demolition and removal of the Main Plant Process Building (MPPB), the last remaining major facility at the West Valley site, as well as other facility disposition activities.

In preparing the MMPB for demolition, CHBWV has removed seven of the nine facilities surrounding the MPPB, and has completed 98% of the deactivation work required before the MPPB can be demolished. CHBWV has also demolished 44 of 47 balance of site facilities and has restored the areas around the facilities. In addition, significant infrastructure improvements have been completed to support the current and future cleanup efforts at the site.

The contract extension provides the best overall solution for completing demolition of the MPPB in a safe and compliant manner. Based upon lessons learned from demolition of other contaminated facilities at West Valley, as well as other DOE sites, the extension eliminates previous incentives focused on cost and schedule, and replaces them with a new highly incentivized Performance-Based Incentive (PBI) structure aligned with the work to be performed. The contractor will be required to perform work safely and efficiently until the activities under the scope of work are completed. The total value of the extension modification is $243 million. The new contract value will be approximately $836 million.

Completion of this work scope will position the site to have a follow-on contract to complete Phase 1 Decommissioning.

The West Valley New York Site is located on the Western New York Nuclear Service Center (WNYNSC) that comprises 3,300 acres of land used for the commercial reprocessing of spent nuclear fuel. Between 1966 and 1972, commercial nuclear fuel reprocessing was conducted within the Main Plant Process Building (MPPB). In 1972, commercial nuclear fuel reprocessing activities ceased and never resumed. WVDP Phase 1 Decommissioning is the first phase in a two-phase decommissioning process being used for final decommissioning of the site in accordance with the WVDP Act (Public Law 96-368).

Additional information is available via the procurement website at https://www.emcbc.doe.gov/SEB/CPCC/.