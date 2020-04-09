There were 677 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 167,001 in the last 365 days.

Coronavirus – Zambia: COVID-19 Status update – 9 April 2020

O New confirmed cases; 17 recoveries.

Total Confirmed: 39 Total Recoveries: 24 Total Deaths: 1

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Zambia National Public Health Institute (ZNPHI).
Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.