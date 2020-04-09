Coro Provides Update on Cease Trade Order

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coro Mining Corp. (“Coro” or the “Company”) (TSX: COP) provides an update on the current Cease Trade Order on its shares and actions currently being undertaken to remedy the situation.

The Company had been advised that under Ontario Securities Commission Instrument 51-502, released on 23 March 2020, which provided several temporary exemptions under Ontario Securities Law, that it would be temporarily exempted from the regulated timelines concerning the delivery of various annual financial documents and certifications.

Although the Company filed the majority of its documents by the regulated deadlines, it did not file its Annual Information Form (“AIF”) and associated management certifications.

The Company has since filed its AIF and all certifications and has requested that trading be reinstated as soon as possible.

Contact Information

For further information please visit www.coromining.com or contact:

Tavistock

+44 (0) 207 920 3150

Jos Simson/Emily Moss

coro@tavistock.co.uk

This news release includes certain “forward-looking statements” under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Actual future results may differ materially. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by Coro, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and the parties have made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include those factors disclosed in the Company’s documents filed from time to time with the securities regulators in the Provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Coro undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements contained herein whether as a result of new information or future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.



