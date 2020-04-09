The Napa Valley Cannabis Association and Keep Napa Green Suspend Effort to Place Cannabis Measure on Napa November Ballot

/EIN News/ -- Napa, California, April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Napa Valley Cannabis Association (NVCA) announced today that in light of the ongoing catastrophic health and economic crisis facing our citizens and the resulting decision by the Napa County Board of Supervisors not to place the initiative directly on the ballot, NVCA will suspend efforts to place a measure on the November 2020 ballot.

In making the announcement, NVCA President Stephanie Honig said, “It is with great regret that our Board of Directors must suspend our efforts to gather signatures to place a measure on the November 2020 ballot that would have diversified our local economy, created jobs and brought millions of additional tax dollars to Napa, especially at a time of great peril for our economy.” Last month the NVCA asked the Board of Supervisors to allow two measures that had been submitted to the County (the cannabis measure and an environmental measure) extra time to gather signatures to qualify for the November 2020 election. An extension of time from the lifting of the “shelter at home” order to gather signatures could have still left the County sufficient time to process the measure for the November election.

Based on polling and past voter support for access to cannabis, both measures would have more than sufficient support and signatures. The election results of 2016 prove Napans overwhelmingly support the full legalization and development of a cannabis industry. Recent polls reinforce this. A survey of Napa Valley voters conducted December 11-12th, 2018 by Change Research shows that, by a wide margin, Napa voters support the passage of an ordinance to allow commercial cannabis businesses to operate in Napa. The creation of a sensible cannabis ordinance is a matter of best practices to protect the community and existing businesses, while promoting economic growth.

“For too long, as the current economic crisis suggests, Napa has been overly dependent on one industry and one crop. Promoting a safe and regulated commercial cannabis industry is one way to diversify from that dependence. Now more than ever, we need new jobs and economic growth that a premium, properly regulated cannabis industry will afford for the citizens of Napa,” Honig continued.

Proper regulation is also a matter of public safety. “Currently over 60% of California cannabis users purchase product on the black market. The only way to end this illegal market, which is dangerous to our children, our environment and our citizens, is to help create a flourishing safe and effectively regulated market for this legal product,” said Honig.

While a large majority of Napa Voters are willing to support a ballot measure to establish an ordinance that would allow commercial cannabis activities, a strong majority would prefer to see the Napa Board of Supervisors act to pass an ordinance to accomplish this goal. NVCA appreciates that the Board of Supervisors had previously planned for two countywide forums on cannabis to hear public input on the issue and a public opinion poll to quantify Napans support for an ordinance creating a safe and properly regulated cannabis market. These steps have been postponed. It is our hope that when the crisis is over, the Board of Supervisors will resume work on completing enactment of such an ordinance. NVCA will continue to collaborate with the Board to accomplish this goal, including continuing to demonstrate the strong support of Napa voters and citizens for a legal, properly regulated cannabis market in the County.

There is one thing the Board of Supervisors could do now; they could extend the time for proponents to gather signatures. Extending the deadline for 30 days after the current sheltering place is ended would cause no hardship to the County and would show support for the democratic process guaranteed to Napa citizens. The Board of Supervisors could do this now to ensure a smooth process. Without this action, the citizens of Napa County will have to wait until 2022 to consider legal cannabis for our county.

While temporarily suspending signature gathering, NVCA is calling on the Board of Supervisors to extend the deadline for signatures for thirty days after the shelter in place order is lifted and Napans can again exercise their democratic rights. If you have interest in getting involved in this important issue, please contact your Member of the Board Supervisors or reach out to Keep Napa Green at: keepnapagreen.com or hello@keepnapagreen.com

About the Napa Valley Cannabis Association

The Napa Valley Cannabis Association is led by a prestigious and diverse board, representing all corners of Napa County and is supported by dedicated volunteers who believe in regulated, quality and safe cannabis for Napa County. Join us to protect our agricultural heritage, protect our premium wine growing region, while adding economic and crop diversity to a region that is known for premium, exceptional products. For more information, visit napavalleycannabisassociation.org

About Keep Napa Green

Keep Napa Green is a Coalition of Napa residents and businesses working to enact safe and sensible cannabis regulations for Napa County. For more information, visit keepnapagreen.com

Stephanie Honig Napa Valley Cannabis Association 917-806-0836 hello@keepnapagreen.com



