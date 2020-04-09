NAEBA celebrates 25 years of exclusively serving the interests of home buyers.

NAEBA members recognize the value their membership brings to their work and their clients.

/EIN News/ -- PHOENIX, April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Association of Exclusive Buyer Agents (NAEBA) reached their 25th anniversary. This milestone is a major confirmation of the importance of their mission and the value their members bring to the market. In a world where it is sometimes hard to tell who is on what side, the National Association of Exclusive Buyer Agents is clear that they exist to provide exclusive fiduciary duties to home buyers. NAEBA members avoid the conflict of interests that arise when the same firm attempts to represent both buyers and sellers.

“It is incredibly validating to have reached this major milestone of 25 years. Our members are the vanguards for the standards and ethics of fiduciary duty to buyer-clients,” says Rich Harty, current volunteer President of NAEBA. “As a membership association, we support each other so that we can better serve our buyer-clients.” NAEBA’s members are a part of a community of like-minded people who understand the value of professional development, camaraderie, networking, and the strength that comes from association.

This anniversary comes with many recent initiatives and accomplishments, including:

• The launch of the Certified Exclusive Buyer Agent online program

• The incredible growth of the NAEBA leads referral system helping connect buyers with EBAs

• Ongoing development of benefits and resource sharing for NAEBA members only

“NAEBA has offered me great tools and educational experiences to enhance my career as an Exclusive Buyer Agent, business owner, and broker. I credit my attendance at NAEBA meetings and getting involved as a volunteer with helping me establish my position as a trusted expert in my market,” says Andi DeFelice, former volunteer President of NAEBA. “Membership in NAEBA is a powerful asset for my business.”

To learn more about National Association of Exclusive Buyer Agents, visit https://naeba.org/about-naeba/ The National Association of Exclusive Buyer Agents is an independent alliance of real estate professionals who provide client-level services to home buyers only and whose real estate companies do not accept seller-property listings. The members of this Association adhere to a strict code of professional ethics and professional standards which guide them in serving their buyer-clients.

