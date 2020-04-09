SANUWAVE Health Announces Successful Filing of Patent for Use of Shockwaves to Treat Respiratory Ailments, Including Viral Infections Such as COVID-19 

/EIN News/ --



Concept Submitted to National Science Foundation for Funding Grant

SUWANEE, GA, April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCQB: SNWV) announced today the successful filing of a patent for use of shockwaves to treat respiratory ailments including viral infections such as COVID-19, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), Cystic Fibrosis, Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF), Pneumonia and Bronchitis. SANUWAVE has also submitted a grant proposal to the NSF (National Science Foundation) for Phase 1 funding to explore clinical research in the area of respiratory ailments, specifically on the treatment of COVID-19 and its debilitating health effects. The research on this subject will be done in partnership with fellow researchers at Montana State University’s Center for Biofilm Engineering.

Commenting on the patent filings, Kevin A. Richardson II, Chairman of the Board and CEO of SANUWAVE, said, "Every healthcare company in the US is working diligently to help solve and treat the COVID-19 pandemic. SANUWAVE’s team consulted with our clinical and science advisors and determined we could use our energy-based proprietary technology to help clear the lungs of mucus and/or change the viscosity of mucus, therefore, easing the constriction of the respiratory system from the mucus build up due to COVID-19. The treatment would be similar to percussion therapy currently being used but would use shockwave as a mechanism of action, which can allow for more focus and power when necessary. We had been exploring use of our technology to treat other respiratory ailments for quite some time, but with this crisis in the forefront, we are accelerating our research to help treat patients."

Iulian Cioanta, Ph.D., Chief Science and Technology Officer of SANUWAVE Health, added, “With over 82 patents and patents pending in our portfolio, SANUWAVE has one of the most extensive IP-portfolios in the shockwave industry. Our team has been exploring respiratory ailment treatment for quite some time. We know from previously published clinical work that our technology produces a modulation of inflammation, to reduce the detrimental immune system overreaction, and at the same time increases vascularization. This should aid in the healing, lessen the pain in the patients suffering from COVID-19, and ultimately reduce scarring and sequalae to improve lung oxygenation. We have a strong working relationship with Montana State University’s Center for Biofilm Engineering on biofilms, they are very familiar with our technology, and have the capabilities to explore respiratory indications.”

About SANUWAVE Health, Inc.

SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCQB: SNWV) is a shockwave technology company initially focused on the development and commercialization of patented noninvasive, biological response activating devices for the repair and regeneration of skin, musculoskeletal tissue and vascular structures. SANUWAVE’s portfolio of regenerative medicine products and product candidates activate biologic signaling and angiogenic responses, producing new vascularization and microcirculatory improvement, which helps restore the body’s normal healing processes and regeneration. SANUWAVE applies its patented PACE® technology in wound healing, orthopedic/spine, plastic/cosmetic and cardiac conditions. Its lead product candidate for the global wound care market, dermaPACE®, is US FDA cleared for the treatment of Diabetic Foot Ulcers. The device is also CE Marked throughout Europe and has device license approval for the treatment of the skin and subcutaneous soft tissue in Canada, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand. SANUWAVE researches, designs, manufactures, markets and services its products worldwide, and believes it has demonstrated that its technology is safe and effective in stimulating healing in chronic conditions of the foot (plantar fasciitis) and the elbow (lateral epicondylitis) through its U.S. Class III PMA approved OssaTron® device, as well as stimulating bone and chronic tendonitis regeneration in the musculoskeletal environment through the utilization of its OssaTron, Evotron® and orthoPACE® devices in Europe, Asia and Asia/Pacific. In addition, there are license/partnership opportunities for SANUWAVE’s shockwave technology for non-medical uses, including energy, water, food and industrial markets.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to financial results and plans for future business development activities, and are thus prospective. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s ability to control. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Among the key risks, assumptions and factors that may affect operating results, performance and financial condition are risks associated with the regulatory approval and marketing of the Company’s product candidates and products, unproven pre-clinical and clinical development activities, regulatory oversight, the Company’s ability to manage its capital resource issues, competition, and the other factors discussed in detail in the Company’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

