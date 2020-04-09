BAB, Inc. Reports Results for 1st Quarter FY 2020

/EIN News/ -- DEERFIELD, Ill., April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BAB, Inc. (OTCQB: BABB), announced its financial results for the first quarter ended February 29, 2020.



For the quarter ended February 29, 2020, BAB had revenues of $696,000 and net income of $43,000, or earnings of $0.01 per share, versus revenues of $712,000 and net income of $97,000, or earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter ended February 28, 2019.

Total operating expenses were $638,000 for the quarter ended February 29, 2020 versus $611,000 for February 28, 2019. For February 29, 2020 there was a $15,000 income tax expense recorded compared to $5,000 for February 28, 2019.

Due to the impact of the Coronavirus Pandemic, the Company’s intent is to suspend future dividends. Future cash distributions/dividends will be considered after reviewing profitability expectations and financing needs and will be declared at the discretion of the Board of Directors. The Company will continue to analyze its ability to pay cash distributions/dividends on a quarterly basis.

BAB, Inc. franchises and licenses Big Apple Bagels®, My Favorite Muffin®, SweetDuet® frozen yogurt and Brewster’s® Coffee. The Company’s stock is traded on the OTCQB under the symbol BABB and its website can be visited at www.babcorp.com.

Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking statements or statements which may be deemed or construed to be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “forecast,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” “expect,” “should,” “would,” “believe” and similar expressions and all statements which are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause the company’s actual results, performance (financial or operating), or achievements to differ from the future results, performance (financial or operating), or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The above factors are more fully discussed in the company’s SEC filings.

(TABLE FOLLOWS)

Contact: BAB, Inc.

Michael K. Murtaugh (847) 948-7520

Fax: (847) 405-8140

www.babcorp.com





BAB, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS Fiscal Quarter Ended 02/29/20 02/28/19 % Change REVENUES Royalty fees from franchised stores $ 387,339 $ 373,118 3.8 % Franchise fees 3,650 13,413 -72.8 % Licensing fees and other income 77,174 96,981 -20.4 % Marketing fund revenue 227,521 228,788 -0.6 % Total Revenue 695,684 712,300 -2.3 % OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES Selling, general and administrative 636,854 610,301 4.4 % Depreciation and amortization 740 399 85.5 % Total Operating Expense 637,594 610,700 4.4 % Income before interest, other and taxes 58,090 101,600 -42.8 % Interest and other income 104 260 -60.0 % Income tax expense (15,000 ) (5,000 ) 200.0 % Net Income $ 43,194 $ 96,860 -55.4 % Earnings per share - basic and diluted $ 0.01 $ 0.01 Average number of shares outstanding 7,263,508 7,263,508



