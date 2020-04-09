TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC. ANNOUNCES DATE FOR Q1 2020 RESULTS

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBI), the parent company of Texas Capital Bank, announced today that it will release financial results for the first quarter of 2020 on April 22, 2020 at 4:00 pm EDT. Given the pending merger with Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBTX), Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will not hold an earnings conference call.



The corresponding presentation slides will be [webcast live][available] on the home page of the Company’s website, http://investors.texascapitalbank.com

ABOUT TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ®: TCBI), a member of the Russell 2000® Index and the S&P SmallCap 600®, is the parent company of Texas Capital Bank, a commercial bank that delivers highly personalized financial services to businesses and entrepreneurs. Headquartered in Dallas, the bank has full-service locations in Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. For more information, please visit www.texascapitalbank.com

INVESTOR CONTACT

Julie Anderson, 214.932.6773

julie.anderson@texascapitalbank.com

MEDIA CONTACT

Shannon Wherry, 469.399.8527

shannon.wherry@texascapitalbank.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.