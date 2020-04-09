Barrick Joins Fight Against Covid-19 in Côte d’Ivoire

/EIN News/ -- All amounts expressed in US dollars

ABIDJAN, Côte d’Ivoire, April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrick Gold Corporation’s country manager for Côte d’Ivoire, Bodiel N’Diaye, today donated $1.3 million to Minister of Mines Jean Claude Kouassi to support Côte d’Ivoire in its campaign against the Covid-19 pandemic. The donation will be used for medical and social aid, including the provision of protective equipment and sanitary materials.

$850,000 of that amount will be allocated at a national level, $320,000 at a regional level and $135,000 will go to the district and communities around Barrick’s Tongon mine.

Barrick owns and operates the Tongon gold mine in Côte d’Ivoire and has a long history of partnering with the government and local communities, including in the field of community health.

N’Diaye said extensive preventative and control measures had already been implemented at Tongon, but in the light of its long-standing commitment to the country and the potential scale of the pandemic, Barrick deemed it necessary to also make a contribution at the national level.

Barrick Enquiries

Investor and media relations

Kathy du Plessis

+44 20 7557 7738

Email: barrick@dpapr.com

Website: www.barrick.com

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

Certain information contained in this press release, including any information as to Barrick’s strategy or future financial or operating performance, constitutes “forward-looking statements”. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. The words “support”, “will”, “contribute”, “prevent”, “control” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. In particular, this press release contains forward-looking statements including, without limitation, with respect to financial support and preventative measures implemented by Barrick’s Tongon mine to mitigate the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic in Côte d’Ivoire, including by providing support at the national and regional levels as well as to district and community stakeholders.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions; including material estimates and assumptions related to the factors set forth below that, while considered reasonable by Barrick as at the date of this press release in light of management’s experience and perception of current conditions and expected developments, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Known and unknown factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements and information. Such factors include, but are not limited to: the risks associated with Covid-19 and other infectious diseases presenting as major health issues; failure to comply with environmental and health and safety laws and regulations; operating or technical difficulties in connection with mining or development activities, including geotechnical challenges, and disruptions in the maintenance or provision of required infrastructure and information technology systems; changes in national and local government legislation, taxation, controls, or regulations and/or changes in the administration of laws, policies, and practices, expropriation or nationalization of property and political or economic developments in Côte d’Ivoire; lack of certainty with respect to foreign legal systems, corruption and other factors that are inconsistent with the rule of law; risks associated with illegal and artisanal mining; risk of loss due to acts of war, terrorism, sabotage and civil disturbances; timing of receipt of, or failure to comply with, necessary permits and approvals; litigation and legal and administrative proceedings; damage to the Barrick’s reputation due to the actual or perceived occurrence of any number of events, including negative publicity with respect to the Barrick’s handling of environmental matters or dealings with community groups, whether true or not; contests over title to properties, particularly title to undeveloped properties, or over access to water, power, and other required infrastructure; employee relations including loss of key employees; increased costs and physical risks, including extreme weather events and resource shortages, related to climate change; and availability and increased costs associated with mining inputs and labor. In addition, there are risks and hazards associated with the business of mineral exploration, development, and mining, including environmental hazards, industrial accidents, unusual or unexpected formations, pressures, cave-ins, flooding, and gold bullion, copper cathode, or gold or copper concentrate losses (and the risk of inadequate insurance, or inability to obtain insurance, to cover these risks).

Many of these uncertainties and contingencies can affect our actual results and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, us. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements. Specific reference is made to the most recent Form 40-F/Annual Information Form on file with the SEC and Canadian provincial securities regulatory authorities for a more detailed discussion of some of the factors underlying forward-looking statements, and the risks that may affect Barrick’s ability to achieve the expectations set forth in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

Barrick disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.