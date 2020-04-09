Transaction in Own Shares
9 April 2020
Royal Dutch Shell plc (the ‘Company’) announces that on 9 April 2020 it purchased the following number of "A" Shares and “B” Shares for cancellation.
Aggregated information on “A” shares purchased according to trading venues:
|Date of purchase
|Number of “A” shares purchased
|Highest price paid
|Lowest price paid
|Volume weighted average price paid per share
|Venue
|09 April 2020
|169,514
|17.9080 EUR
|17.2740 EUR
|17.5836 EUR
|BATS (BXE)
|09 April 2020
|394,369
|17.9700 EUR
|17.2560 EUR
|17.5857 EUR
|Chi-X (CXE)
Aggregated information on “B” shares purchased according to trading venues:
|Date of purchase
|Number of “B” shares purchased
|Highest price paid
|Lowest price paid
|Volume weighted average price paid per share
|Venue
|09 April 2020
|789,376
|1,512.80 GBp
|1,452.60 GBp
|1,483.86 GBp
|LSE
|09 April 2020
|88,400
|1,511.00 GBp
|1,454.80 GBp
|1,482.01 GBp
|BATS (BXE)
|09 April 2020
|83,899
|1,511.60 GBp
|1,454.20 GBp
|1,484.17 GBp
|Chi-X (CXE)
These share purchases form part of the seventh tranche of the Company's existing share buy-back programme previously announced on July 26, 2018. The Company announced the seventh tranche of its share buyback programme on January 30, 2020.
In respect of this programme, Morgan Stanley & Co. International Plc will make trading decisions in relation to the Company’s securities independently of the Company for a period from January 30, 2020 up to and including April 27, 2020.
Any such share purchases will be effected within certain pre-set parameters, and in accordance with the Company's general authority to repurchase shares, Chapter 12 of the Listing Rules and Article 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU dealing with buy-back programmes and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
In accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Morgan Stanley & Co. International Plc on behalf of the Company as a part of the buy-back programme is detailed below.
Enquiries
Shell Media Relations
International, UK, European Press: +44 (0)207 934 5550
Shell Investor Relations
Europe: + 31 70 377 3996
United States: + 1 832 337 2034
LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
Classification: Acquisition or disposal of the issuer’s own shares
