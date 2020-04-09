Piano Teacher Stephen Hughes Helps Other Music Teachers Move to Virtual Music Lessons

Stephen Hughes with Virtual Piano Studio has developed an online music technology community for music teachers around the world.

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To help support the nation’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, Stephen Hughes with Virtual Piano Studio has developed an instruction class and built a large international community Virtual Music Room to help fellow piano and music teachers learn the online technology tools and best practices to adapt their music teaching methods to online piano lessons and online music lessons. Google Trends shows that searches for online piano lesson jumped 60% since the beginning of March 2020.

Stephen Hughes had made the transition from the in-studio lessons to virtual piano instruction over 2 years ago. Stephen moved from Dallas, Texas, where he ran a successful piano and music studio called Musical Accents for over 10 years to start Virtual Piano Studio to continue to teach his students when he relocated to Austin, Texas. During his lessons, Stephen incorporates the Zoom conference app with students and uses optimal technology along with additional interactive tools to remove the distance from online piano lessons. The live online lessons are recorded and lessons notes are stored in a customized Digital Learning Hub. All files related to lessons can be easily accessed through one efficient technological system. This increases the efficiency of the students learning process.

The Virtual Music Room has reached 1500 members in just a few weeks of free membership and is still growing. Stephen Hughes has tons of music and piano teachers thanking him for teaching them the tools and methods to teach online piano and music lessons. Many teachers found the online methods have reduced stress in their current lives, allowed them to continue to teach and keep their business, and are now able to provide even better instruction due to all the technological resources at their disposal.

“My mission with Virtual Music Room is to help fellow music teachers keep their businesses and help the industry of music teaching stay afloat,” said Stephen Hughes, owner of Virtual Piano Studio. “I’ve worked with all types of private teachers, school administrators, college department heads, owners of music schools around the world. The Virtual Music Room has become an incredible team effort to help each other. Teachers that were just starting a few weeks ago with no idea on how to teach online are now teaching other teachers within the group how to do things.”

“I taught fifteen lessons today, online. I’m exhausted but thankful to have the ability to keep teaching and keep things as normal as possible for the students,” said Janice Lumpkin, owner of Janice Lumpkin Piano Studio. “Several parents thanked me for the option to keep lessons going. I’m thankful for the helpful advice from the teaching community and especially Stephen Hughes, who has gone above and beyond.”

Many students and parents prefer the online music & piano teaching method because it is more convenient to just jump online instead of driving to a lesson. Plus, many music and piano students find it’s more comfortable to play on the same musical instrument they have been practicing on and less intimidating to play for the teacher online. The online piano and music courses work especially well for adults to fit into their schedules.

“With my vast experience and expertise in pedagogy, technology, marketing, and creativity techniques in virtual piano teaching, I am not only helping music teachers just survive but to thrive and grow,” explains Stephen Hughes. “As teachers are getting their bearings and settling into new routines, I am focusing on creating new paths for music teachers to grow active and passive income streams.”

Stephen Hughes is a Nationally Certified Teacher of Music (NCTM) with over 25 years of training and experience. Stephen is a professional pianist, online piano teaching specialist, and music technology trainer. His vast musical training and experience ranges from classical, jazz, to pop music. His unique approach to teaching is a hybrid blend of old and new methods, with an emphasis on creativity and strategic practice. His online teaching studio, Virtual Piano Studio, is a growing community of students of all ages and skill level from all over the world who take private instruction via live online lessons. He teaches students in the U.S., China, & Australia.

