Coronavirus - Africa: COVID-19 Daily Update: 9 April 2020
The picture below is copyright free and can be used at will, without asking for authorization
Download the photo in High Definition: https://www.africa-newsroom.com/files/download/4c087c33afb52dc
Please visit the Africa CDC COVID-19 page to view the latest statistics on COVID-19 transmission on the Continent.
The Africa CDC COVID-19 dashboard is updated twice daily with latest statistics from our Member States. We also have a range of resources including a weekly Update Brief and Policy Updates available on our page.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).
