Gary Maziarz Featured in Exclusive Interview

Gary Maziarz Is Featured in Exclusive Interview

In a recent interview, Gary Maziarz spoke about building strong fundamentals and keeping focused on your goals.

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gary Maziarz is happy to announce that he has recently been featured in an exclusive interview for Thrive Global . In his interview, he highlighted the importance of building strong fundamentals and keeping focused on your goals.With several years of experience in information technology, Gary Maziarz is an IT business manager from Denver, Colorado. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and Accounting from La Salle University.Gary Maziarz also actively participates in his community and supports animal rescue organizations, which he says has made a positive impact in his life.In his interview, Gary shares that he believes it is vital to build strong fundamentals and to keep focused on your goals. He also shares the most important life lesson he has learned.“The biggest and most important lesson I’ve learned in life is stand up for your beliefs,” says Gary Maziarz.“Never back down if your convictions are doing what is right, helping or saving the lives of others, and are worthy of whatever the punishment may be.”For more information, please visit www.garymaziarz.com About Gary MaziarzFrom Denver, Colorado, Gary Maziarz is an IT business manager with several years of experience in multiple roles. He is a graduate of La Salle University in Philadelphia and holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration/Accounting. After graduating, Gary worked as a senior accountant and business analyst for the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association. He also worked as an account manager at American Cleanstat, a business systems analyst specialist at Fidelity National Information Services, a freelance business consultant, and most recently as a business enablement manager at Toastmasters International. He holds several certifications. Gary Maziarz was also a first responder at ground zero after 9/11 to assist in the search and recovery process. During that time, he also assisted the NY National Guard setup their command center at the Jacob Javits Center and led a team of Marines setting up tents to be used as temporary morgues and rest areas for the workers. He is currently part of the WTC First Responders Health Program due to multiple medical conditions resulting from inhalation of the toxic dust. In 2009, Gary created a moving company , Amazing Patriot Movers, through U-Haul’s new program “Moving Help”. He only hired active duty and recently discharged service members to provide labor for those in San Diego county. In 2012, he was part of an organized effort in San Diego to “adopt” a family that was impacted by the hurricane. He paired volunteers in San Diego with a specific family, especially in Breezy Point and the Rockaways. He also helped publicize SecretSandy.org which provided gifts for children who lost their homes due to the hurricane. He is currently a volunteer with Pawsitive Restoration Animal Rescue (in Aurora, CO) and a top donor to Helping Paws (Carlsbad, CA).



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.