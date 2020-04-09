What Could be Computer Integrated Manufacturing Market Biggest Opportunity and Challenges Post 2020 Crisis?

Computer Integrated Manufacturing

The latest research study from AMA with title Global Computer Integrated Manufacturing by Key players, Regions, Type, and Application, Forecast to 2024.

Upsurging Demand and Consumption has led to continues Enhancements in Process Industry such as Use of AI and IoT in Manufacturing Industry” — Nidhi Bhawsar

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on 'Computer Integrated Manufacturing' market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country.

Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are:

Autodesk (United States)

PTC (United States)

Siemens (Germany)

ANSYS (United States)

Bentley Systems (United States)

ESI Group (France)

Onshape (United States)

AVEVA (United Kingdom)

Computer integrated manufacturing is using computers to control the entire manufacturing process. It is integrated with subsystems CAD, CAM, CAE, and Others. Increasing adoption of computer integrated manufacturing in the automotive industry driving the growth of the market. The market players are focusing on technological advancement in manufacturing. For example, ESI Group along with Diota presented a live demonstration of their common value proposition, combining VR and AR within an operator-centered digital continuity solution. In addition, the emergence of artificial intelligence (AI) technology, the internet of things (IoT), in the manufacturing process is trending in the market.

Market Segmentation

by Application (Automotive, Aviation, Ship Building Industries, Others), Technology (FMS, ASRS, AGV, Automated Conveyance System and Robotics), Subsystems (CAD, CAM, CAE, Others)

Highlights of Influencing Trends: Upsurging Demand and Consumption has led to continues Enhancements in Process Industry such as Use of AI and IoT in Manufacturing Industry

Market Growth Drivers: Growing Adoption of Manufacturing Automation in the Global Market

Increasing focus on Minimizing the Operational Cost and Time

Restraints: High Maintenance and Implementation Cost

System Failure Hamper the Productivity

Challenges: Ensuring Data Integration and Singles Used to Control the Machines

Require Major Change in Corporate Culture

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

The regular update in report considering latest influencing factors allows industry participant to receive latest edition with additional chapter / commentary dictating latest scenario, economic slowdown and COVID-19 impact on overall industry. Further it will also provide qualitative information about when industry could come back on track and what possible measures industry players are taking to deal with current situation.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Computer Integrated Manufacturing Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Computer Integrated Manufacturing market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Computer Integrated Manufacturing Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Computer Integrated Manufacturing

Chapter 4: Presenting the Computer Integrated Manufacturing Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Computer Integrated Manufacturing market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

How Research Study of AMA helps clients in their decision making:

• Creating strategies for new product development

• Supporting & Adjust Investment/business decisions

• Benchmark and judge own competitiveness

• Aiding in the business planning process

• Serving as a credible, independent check on company internal forecasts

• Supporting acquisition strategies

