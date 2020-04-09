Gryphon Resources, Inc. (GRYO) Announces a Change in Control

/EIN News/ -- NOVI, Mich., April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On March 25, 2020 as a result of a private transaction, the control block of the voting stock of Gryphon Resources, Inc. (GRYO:OTCPink), consisting of 142,500,000 shares of common stock, was transferred from Tourmeline Ventures, LLC to Mr. Seong Y. Lee.



Mr. Lee is CEO, and the majority owner of Ameritrust Corporation, a Corporation that provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, China, and Asia. The Company operates real estate investments, investment banking, institutional securities, wealth management services, and investment management services.

Ameritrust’s investment banking division provides financial advisory services for equity, debt, and other securities offerings. The banking division provides advice on mergers and acquisitions and project financing. This division also provides sales and trading services, such as brokerage and market-making services, foreign exchange and commodities trading services, corporate loans, commercial and residential mortgage lending, and asset-back lending.

The wealth management division offers various financial services and solutions covering brokerage and investment advisory services, financial wealth planning services, annuity, and insurance products, and banking and retirement planning services.

The investment management division provides various investment strategies and products encompassing fixed income products, defined contribution plans, foundations, developments, government entities, sovereign wealth funds, and insurance companies.

Ameritrust Corporation was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Novi, Michigan.

Learn more at www.atccbank.com

Gryphon Resources, Inc. has been in the mining and natural resources business but anticipates that its business will change to financial services following the change in control.

Forward-Looking Statements:

To extent any statements made in this press release contains information that is not historical, these statements are essentially forward-looking and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, the implementation of a new business plan, acceptance of new business products, availability of future financing sources, regulatory environment, and other risks the company may identify from time to time in the future. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the Company’s current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the Company’s business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements may be found in the reports and other documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contacts:

Anthony Lombardo, President

44709 Gwinnett Loop

Novi, MI 48377

(315) 254-8553

Gmdss11@yahoo.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.