Digital Pi Recognized as Digital Experience Emerging Solution Partner of the Year by Adobe

Digital Pi honored as an Adobe top commercial partner in the Americas, based on significant growth in partner-influenced revenue in the prior fiscal year.

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital Pi, LLC, a Merkle company and global team of marketing technology and operations strategy experts, today announced that it was recognized as the Adobe 2020 Marketo Engage Emerging Commercial Solution Partner of the Year Award for Digital Experience in the Americas.

This honor is given to the top Adobe Digital Experience commercial partner in the Americas, based on the achievement of significant growth in partner-influenced revenue in the prior fiscal year.

Marketo Engage, part of Adobe Experience Cloud, offers the solution of choice for lead management and B2B marketing professionals seeking to transform customer experiences by engaging across every stage of complex buying journeys.

“We’re honored and humbled to be recognized as the Adobe 2020 Marketo Engage Emerging Commercial Solution Partner of the Year Award for Digital Experience in the Americas,” said Ryan Vong, CEO of Digital Pi. “Our team works fervently to ensure our clients can fully leverage the power of Marketo Engage. I believe this award is a testament to our team’s passion.”

“Congratulations to Digital Pi on this achievement,” said Rachel Fefer, Head of Commercial Sales, North America at Adobe. “Digital Pi’s commitment to customer value consistently helps our customers get the most out of their investment in Marketo Engage and other Adobe applications.”

Digital Pi is an Adobe Platinum Partner and was honored in 2018 as Marketo Services Partner of the Year, and earned a Marketo Engage Specialization in December 2019. Digital Pi provides strategic planning, technical delivery, and measured business intelligence in Marketo and supporting martech platforms. Acting as strategic partners, Digital Pi enables clients to leverage more from Marketo Engage and deliver revenue faster.

Learn more about Digital Pi and their comprehensive offerings of strategic, operational, and managed services for Marketo Engage here or connect with us on Twitter at @digitalpi.

About Digital Pi

Digital Pi, a Merkle company, is a leading full-service B2B digital marketing agency focused on marketing automation consulting services that help companies get the most value from their investment in Marketo Engage and integrated technologies. Digital Pi defined the widely adopted Digital Pi Gold Standard framework, a blueprint for achieving measurable and repeatable marketing with Marketo Engage. Founded in 2013, Digital Pi has helped hundreds of companies from mid-market to enterprise get more from their investment in marketing technology.

For more information reach out to hello@digitalpi.com.



