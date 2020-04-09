Eagle Bancorp Montana Announces Change to Virtual Format for its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

/EIN News/ -- HELENA, Mont., April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT), (the “Company,” “Eagle”), the holding company of Opportunity Bank of Montana (the “Bank”), announced today that due to the emerging and continuing health and safety considerations from the coronavirus outbreak (“COVID-19”), the Board of Directors (the “Board”) of the Company has changed the location of the 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “2020 Annual Meeting”), which is scheduled to be held on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at 11:00 a.m., Mountain Time. In light of public health concerns regarding COVID-19, the 2020 Annual Meeting will be held in a virtual meeting format only. Stockholders will not be able to attend the 2020 Annual Meeting physically.



Stockholders as of the close of business on March 6, 2020, the record date, are entitled to attend and vote at the 2020 Annual Meeting. Stockholders can access the virtual format of the meeting at www.meetingcenter.io/214062106 with the password PRVE2020 by entering their 15-digit voting control number (“control number”). Stockholders who hold shares in “record” form can find their control number on their proxy card. Stockholders who hold Eagle shares in “street name” through a broker or custodian must register in advance with the Company’s transfer agent, Computershare, in order to obtain a control number and access the virtual format of the meeting. To register, such stockholders must submit to Computershare their name, email address and proof of proxy power (legal proxy) reflecting their Eagle holdings, and must also include “Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc.” in the subject or address line of the registration request. Registration requests should be sent to Computershare via email at legalproxy@computershare.com, or via U.S. mail at Computershare, Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc., PO Box 43001, Providence, RI 02940-3001. Requests for registration must be received by Computershare no later than 5:00 p.m. Mountain Time on Monday, April 20, 2020. Stockholders will receive a confirmation of their registration by email from Computershare with a control number to be used to access the meeting at www.meetingcenter.io/214062106 with the password PRVE2020. Any questions regarding the virtual format of the meeting, or how to access it, should be directed to Computershare at (877) 238-6956.

As the Company and the Board continue to monitor and assess efforts to limit the impact of COVID-19, all future updates pertaining to the Company’s COVID-19 response in relation to the 2020 Annual Meeting will be found in subsequent press releases and our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).

About the Company

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Helena, Montana and is the holding company of Opportunity Bank, a community bank established in 1922 that serves consumers and small businesses in Montana through 23 banking offices. Additional information is available on the bank’s website at www.opportunitybank.com. The shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. are traded on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol “EBMT.”

Forward Looking Statements

This release may contain certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and may be identified by the use of such words as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "planned," "estimated," and "potential." These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to statements of our goals, intentions and expectations; statements regarding our business plans, prospects, growth and operating strategies; statements regarding the asset quality of our loan and investment portfolios; and estimates of our risks and future costs and benefits. These forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and expectations of our management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. These factors include, but are not limited to, changes in laws or government regulations or policies affecting financial institutions, including changes in regulatory fees and capital requirements; general economic conditions, either nationally or in our market areas, that are worse than expected; the impact of, or uncertainties related to, COVID-19; competition among depository and other financial institutions; loan demand or residential and commercial real estate values in Montana; inflation and changes in the interest rate environment that reduce our margins or reduce the fair value of financial instruments; adverse changes in the securities markets; and other economic, governmental, competitive, regulatory and technological factors that may affect our operations. Because of these and other uncertainties, our actual future results may be materially different from the results indicated by these forward-looking statements. All information set forth in this press release is current as of the date of this release and the company undertakes no duty or obligation to update this information.

Contacts: Peter J. Johnson, President and CEO (406) 457-4006 Laura F. Clark, EVP and CFO (406) 457-4007



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.